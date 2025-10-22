HighPoint Smashes Price Barrier with the Rocket 7624A — The Industry’s First Sub-$1000 PCIe Gen 5 x16 MCIO RAID Adapter

FREMONT, CA – October 2025 – HighPoint Technologies, Inc, a leading manufacturer of high-performance RAID and storage connectivity solutions, has unveiled the newest member of its flagship Rocket 7600 Series — the Rocket 7624A PCIe Gen 5 x16 to 2-MCIOx8 NVMe RAID Adapter.

Building on the Rocket 7628A proven hardware architecture, the Rocket 7624A delivers uncompromised PCIe Gen 5 x16 bandwidth and professional-grade NVMe RAID capabilities at an unprecedented sub-$1,000 price point — making it the industry’s most Cost-Performance PCIe Gen 5 x16 NVMe RAID adapter to date.

By democratizing access to Gen 5 NVMe connectivity, the Rocket 7624A enables customers to integrate scalable, high-performance RAID storage into workstations, edge servers, and data-intensive applications that would normally be held back by budgetary limitations.

“Our mission has always been to deliver top-tier storage technology without compromise,” said May Hwang, Marketing Director at HighPoint Technologies. “With the Rocket 7624A, we’ve redefined what’s possible at the $1,000 price point — offering true PCIe Gen 5 x16 NVMe RAID performance for professionals who require both speed and value.”

Engineered for Professional Environments

Dedicated PCIe Gen 5 x16 Host Bandwidth

The Rocket 7624A’s PCIe Switching architecture allocates x16 lanes of dedicated downstream bandwidth, delivering up to 32 GB/s aggregate throughput and ensuring uncompromised Gen 5 performance for all hosted NVMe devices.

Dual MCIO x8 Ports (SFF-TA-1016)

Each of the dual MCIO supports up to four U.2/U.3 or E3.S drives while providing x8 lanes of dedicated PCIe Gen 5 x8 bandwidth and hot-swap support for UBM backplanes.

Proven NVMe RAID Technology

HighPoint’s proven NVMe RAID technology enables the Rocket 7624A to support Single-Disk, RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 configurations. UEFI-HII enables support for bootable RAID arrays and enables administrators to prep storage configurations outside of an OS.

Comprehensive Storage Management Suite

HighPoint’s comprehensive Pro/RAID Management suite consists of the WebGUI (an intuitive web-based graphical interface, the CLI (and advanced command line interface), and the UEFI-HII tool (which provides bootable RAID capability and pre-OS RAID configuration). Integrated Out-of-Band (BMC/MCTP over PCIe) management support is ideal for enterprise and data-center environments.

Adanced, Intelligent Cooling & Hardware Sensor Monitoring Solution

The Rocket 7624A’s advanced Cooling Solution combines a full-length aluminum heat exchanger with a copper piping system to efficiently dissipate heat from the switch IC and controller componentry. Integrated hardware sensors and an innovative, real-time temperature logging and drive health analytics suite enables administrators to keep close tabs on the adapter and drive media, ensuring optimal performance and long-term reliability.

Applications & Use Cases

The Rocket 7624A delivers up to 32GB/s of transfer performance and nearly half a petabyte of Gen 5 Storage, providing an immediate, cost-effective upgrade path for a wide range of professional applications, including Media & Post-Production, High-Speed Data Acquisition, AI/ML Workloads and Enterprise Edge Computing.

Availability and Pricing

The HighPoint Rocket 7624A PCIe Gen 5 x16 to 2-MCIOx8 NVMe RAID Adapter is available now through HighPoint’s global network of authorized distributors and retail partners at a target MSRP of USD $999.

https://www.highpoint-tech.com/product-page/rocket-7624a

Learn More

Rocket 7624A PCIe 5.0 x16 NVMe RAID Adapter

https://www.highpoint-tech.com/nvme-raid-adapter/gen5/rocket-7624a