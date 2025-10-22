San Francisco, OCT 22: Forget the traditional sales funnel. Eighty-four percent of final decision-makers have already purchased products based on AI’s first recommendation, fundamentally changing how B2B sales work.

Bospar’s study of 1,000 American professionals reveals that executives aren’t just researching with AI—they’re buying what it tells them to buy, often without engaging in traditional sales processes.

The purchasing power is concentrated among those with authority: 84% of final decision-makers have purchased based on AI recommendations, compared to just 43% of other workers. C-level executives lead the charge, with 67.5% of large enterprise leaders (at companies with 1,001-5,000 employees) developing comprehensive AI strategies for vendor selection.

“This is the death of the traditional sales funnel,” said Curtis Sparrer, principal of Bospar and pioneer in Generative Engine Optimization. “When a CFO asks Claude to recommend accounting software, and Claude suggests your competitor, the game is already over. You never even get a chance to pitch.

“But here’s the thing: Claude didn’t pick your competitor randomly—it cited them because they have earned media coverage establishing credibility. Maybe they published research in an industry journal, got featured as experts in The Wall Street Journal or were profiled in trade publications. Strategic PR programs create the authoritative third-party validation that AI platforms cite when making recommendations.”

The implications extend beyond individual purchases. Large company executives using AI influence deals averaging $10+ million, while mid-market leaders drive $1-5 million decisions, all based on the recommendations of AI platforms.

“The entire concept of ‘getting to the decision-maker’ just changed,” Sparrer said. “The decision-maker is asking AI, and AI is recommending companies with strong earned media presence. When the Financial Times profiles your competitor’s CEO as an industry visionary or when your competitor publishes thought leadership research that gets picked up by trade publications, that’s what AI cites when making recommendations. Generative Engine Optimization isn’t about gaming algorithms—it’s about earning credibility through strategic PR that makes AI platforms recommend you instead of your competitors.”

As AI platforms increasingly influence executive decision-making, companies need Generative Engine Optimization alongside traditional SEO. This ensures their brands appear when AI platforms recommend solutions to business problems.

In September, Bospar announced the launch of Audit*E. This groundbreaking tool helps companies analyze their competitive positioning across AI platforms. The solution addresses a critical challenge facing businesses today: AI-powered search engines increasingly influence how potential customers, investors and partners research companies.