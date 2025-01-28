Hikvision Leads Cybersecurity Track at Inaugural ISE Hackathon

arcelona, Spain – 28 January 2025 – Excitement is mounting for the inaugural ISE 2025 Hackathon, set to take place in Barcelona on 6-7 February. This groundbreaking event will bring together a dynamic community of 60 highly-skilled participants, carefully selected from an initial pool of 150 applicants representing top international universities.

The Hackathon will feature three distinct tracks: Cybersecurity, Sustainability, and Innovation. Hikvision Europe is proud to be the lead sponsor of the Cybersecurity track, reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and driving advances in cybersecurity within the security and AV industries.

Chuck Davis, VP Information Security, Hikvision, commented: “We are thrilled to be part of this historic first-ever ISE Hackathon and to support the cybersecurity track. This event presents an incredible opportunity for talented individuals to showcase their ingenuity and develop cutting-edge solutions that can significantly enhance the security landscape. We eagerly anticipate the innovative ideas that will emerge from this collaborative endeavour.”

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, said, “We are grateful for the generous support of Hikvision in making the ISE 2025 Hackathon a reality. Our collaborative efforts will not only inspire the next generation of AV and security professionals but also drive significant advances in areas like cybersecurity, sustainability, and innovation. The solutions developed during this Hackathon have the potential to reshape the future of our industry, making it more secure, efficient, and sustainable for years to come.”

The Hackathon is designed to serve as a catalyst for innovation, challenging participants to address critical security challenges through collaborative problem-solving. Hikvision Europe will provide valuable technical expertise and mentorship throughout the event, guiding participants and offering insights into the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices.

The winners of the Hackathon will be announced at 15:00 on Friday, 7th February.

Cybersecurity is set to be a huge topic at ISE 2025 and features as a megatrend track running alongside the ISE Summit programme. For expert insights on the subject, you can catch Hikvision’s VP Information Security, Chuck Davis, in ‘The Cybersecurity Panel’ as part of the Cybersecurity Track, at 11:30am on Thursday 6 February, room CC5.3. This session will provide best practice for those concerned with the risks and security of their staff, the company and their clients.

Hikvision will also be exhibiting at ISE, visit Hall 3, Booth 3H420. www.hikvision.com