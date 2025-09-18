iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Sells Out Within Days as Global Demand Surges

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, has become an instant hit, with pre-orders flying off the shelves just days after launch. Among the various color options, the Cosmic Orange variant has emerged as the clear crowd favorite—selling out within three days of opening pre-orders in major markets like India and the United States.

The iPhone 17 lineup was officially announced earlier this month, and pre-bookings began on September 12. The overwhelming demand, especially for the Pro Max models, has led to a shortage across retail and online channels, with the orange variant being the first to vanish from inventory.

Why Cosmic Orange is Leading the Craze

For the first time, Apple introduced the striking Cosmic Orange color, adding a bold new option to its typically muted color palette. The fresh design language appears to have resonated strongly with consumers. According to insiders, pre-orders for this variant alone exceeded Apple’s early projections, with stocks running out in the US and India almost immediately after the booking window opened.

As of now, no storage variant of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange is available for order in India. Apple’s official retail website also shows “currently unavailable” status for this model, and in-store pickup is not an option for any Pro Max devices.

Limited Stock and Delivery Delays

Customers who managed to pre-book their devices will begin receiving them from September 19, while walk-in availability will be limited and handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those who missed the pre-order window, the wait continues. Devices can still be ordered online, but the estimated delivery window now extends beyond October 7, indicating ongoing supply constraints.

Apple Facing Inventory Challenges

Reports suggest that Apple is actively working to replenish inventory, particularly for the high-demand Cosmic Orange model. However, there’s no official word yet on when stocks will be restored. Company representatives have confirmed the shortage and cited a high volume of global pre-orders as the main reason behind the sellout.

One Apple product expert reportedly mentioned that while the Deep Blue variant of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still available at select locations, the orange edition has been completely snapped up across all variants.

Apple has yet to issue an official public statement regarding the Cosmic Orange shortage or provide a specific restock timeline.

iPhone 17 Series: Pricing Overview

The iPhone 17 series is priced between:

₹82,900 and ₹2,29,900 in India

$799 to $1,999 in the United States (approx. ₹70,370 – ₹1,75,900)

The Pro Max edition, being the most premium offering in the lineup, features advanced upgrades including the A19 Bionic chip, enhanced camera systems, and titanium frame design, making it one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, especially in Cosmic Orange, has already cemented its place as a top-selling device of 2025. With demand outpacing supply in key markets, Apple fans may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on this vibrant new flagship. Until then, all eyes are on Apple’s next move to replenish stock and meet global demand.