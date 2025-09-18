Cellecor Launches COMET CBS-05 Pro: A Retro-Inspired Speaker Blending Timeless Style with Modern Power

18 September 2025 — India: Cellecor, one of India’s fastest-growing lifestyle and electronics brands, today announced the launch of its latest innovation in the wireless speaker category — the COMET CBS-05 Pro, a device where timeless retro charm meets contemporary minimalism. Designed for the modern lifestyle enthusiast, COMET is more than just a speaker; it is a statement piece for music lovers who want their sound system to reflect a blend of elegant design and powerful performance.

Meet COMET CBS-05 Pro: Crafted for Sound & Style

Available through Cellecor’s official retail stores, website, and retail partners including BIG C Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., PAI International Electronics Limited, LOT Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., Sonovision Electronics Pvt. Ltd., B New Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., Happy Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., Sathya Agencies Pvt. Ltd., Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., and Celekt Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., the COMET CBS-05 Pro brings more than just music to your space.

Its premium fabric design integrates seamlessly into any home or office, adding a touch of style while remaining highly functional. And when it comes to performance, the dual tweeters paired with a powerful single driver deliver immersive, crystal-clear sound — every time you press play.

This isn’t just another wireless speaker — it’s a thoughtful blend of design, sound, and lifestyle, crafted for those who demand both aesthetics and audio excellence.

Key Features of the COMET CBS-05 Pro:

Elegant Fabric Design – A blend of retro-classic and modern minimalism

4000mAh Battery – Up to 10 hours of continuous playtime

Type-C Fast Charging – Stay powered efficiently

Bluetooth V5.3 – Seamless and stable connectivity

Dual Tweeter & Single Driver – Crisp, powerful, and detailed sound

Multiple Connectivity Modes – USB Drive, SD Card, 3.5mm AUX Port, plus 6.35mm wired microphone support for karaoke moments

80W Speaker Output – A powerhouse of sound

With the COMET CBS-05 Pro, Cellecor continues to deliver on its promise of combining modern lifestyle aspirations with powerful audio technology — all wrapped in a design-first package.

“COMET is built for those who appreciate style and substance in equal measure. With its premium fabric design, dual tweeter and single driver acoustic system, and wireless connectivity, it is not just a speaker but a lifestyle choice — perfect for cozy evenings, elegant gatherings, or even turning any space into your personal karaoke stage,”

said Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Limited.

Cellecor also revealed that it is gearing up to introduce new party speakers tailored for music enthusiasts and entertainers — further expanding its growing audio portfolio.