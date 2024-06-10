ISMG’s Cybersecurity Summit Midwest Explores AI Strategies to Fortify Defenses

Princeton, NJ, June 10, 2024 — ISMG’s Cybersecurity Summit: North America Midwest, scheduled for June 20, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, is set to offer a pivotal day of advanced cybersecurity learning and dialogue.

The 2024 Thales Data Threat Report found a surge in ransomware attacks on enterprises, with a rise of over 27% in the past year. This data breach spike coincides with lax data security practices, as 43% of enterprises failed a compliance audit within the last twelve months, highlighting a correlation between strong compliance and robust data protection.

The rise in ransomware attacks and data breaches and the shifting regulatory landscape have created a challenging environment for businesses. The summit’s agenda is meticulously crafted to offer discussions on the most trending topics in the industry, which includes using artificial intelligence to combat threats, leveraging cyber insurance for enhanced security and implementing advanced supply chain security strategies.

Bill Foster, Illinois Congressman and member of the Congressional AI Taskforce, will open the summit with his keynote on the regulatory future of AI. With 45% of companies exploring AI adoption and more than 20% aggressively pursuing AI integration, according to CompTIA’s IT Industry Outlook 2024, enterprises and security leaders will likely need guidance and support from regulatory bodies to navigate adoption and compliance challenges.

Congressman Foster will spotlight the initiatives established by the taskforce to help business and security leadership in AI adoption and innovation as well as ensure compliance with regulatory standards. He will share forward-looking recommendations and discuss bipartisan policy proposals prepared with inputs from key jurisdiction committees.

“As cyberthreats continually evolve, security teams must respond with agility and innovation,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events, ISMG. “This summit assembles experts pioneering cutting-edge approaches, from leveraging AI for predictive defense to mastering compliance complexities and cultivating cybersecurity talent.”

With the recent increase in AI adoption by threat actors, security leaders must aim to use AI to fortify their organization’s defenses. Bradley Schaufenbuel, CISO, Paychex and CyberEdBoard member; Peter Tapling, board member, U.S. Faster Payments Council; Rich Campagna, senior vice president, product management, NextGen Firewall, Palo Alto Networks; David Kendzior, global data and artificial intelligence security leader for Accenture, will shed light on how leaders can implement AI-based solutions to buttress their cyber defense strategies.

As threat actors continue to use AI in cyberattacks, there has been a significant increase in the number of deepfake videos online, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting 95,820 deepfake videos in 2023. In an interactive tabletop session that will simulate a cyberattack scenario, Tim Gallo, head of global solutions architects, Google, and Brian Cockrill from the U.S. Secret Service will explore strategies and tactics security practitioners must implement to safeguard against deepfake attacks.

The summit will also feature a session on the strategies to address the cybersecurity skills shortage. The panelists – Shefali Mookencherry, CISO, chief privacy officer, University of Illinois Chicago and CyberEdBoard member; Todd Covert, CISO, national general, Allstate; Kenneth Townsend, CISO, Ingredion and CyberEdBoard member – will share best practices for attracting top-tier cybersecurity talent, designing comprehensive training and development programs, and implementing effective strategies to retain high-performing professionals.

The growing frequency and intensity of cyberattacks have made investments in cyber insurance necessary for enterprises. Swiss Re Institute’s report forecasts that cyber insurance premiums will reach USD 23 billion by 2025. Keith Bergin, vice president, corporate claims at Tokio Marine HCC, and Brent Deterding, CISO at Afni, Inc. and CyberEdBoard member, will share insights on using cyber insurance as a strategic asset. In this session, attendees will learn strategies to optimize their cyber insurance coverage.

ISMG’s Cybersecurity Summit: North America Midwest will provide an educational and networking platform for CISOs and cybersecurity leaders aiming to deepen their understanding and boost their organizational agility in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. By adopting key strategies in AI security, cyber insurance utilization, compliance mastery, and talent development, attendees fortify their abilities to safeguard organizations against ever-evolving threats.