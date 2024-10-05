NEW DELHI 5/october /2024: Kenstar is making significant strides in its growth journey, following a record-breaking summer that solidified its leadership in the cooler category. With the festive season approaching, the brand is now gearing up for a highly anticipated multimedia campaign titled ‘Houseful of Joy,’ featuring the iconic actress Ramya Krishnan. Known for her memorable roles in films such as Bahubali, Jailer, and Padayappa, Ramya brings her unmistakable charm to the campaign, which showcases Kenstar’s complete range of home appliances.

The central piece of the campaign is a vibrant video that portrays Ramya in her liveliest avatar, interacting with a young cousin. Set against the backdrop of a bustling festive household, the video opens with Ramya preparing an elaborate festive spread to welcome her family. Her cousin, amazed by the grandeur of the preparations, curiously asks about the assistance behind the scenes. With a playful smile, Ramya leads him to the kitchen, where Kenstar’s extensive range of appliances is hard at work.

The commercial highlights how Kenstar’s wide-range of Small Home Appliances and newly launched Air Conditioners enhance the joy of festive celebrations by making food preparation seamless and ensuring a comfortable environment for all. Through light-hearted interactions, Ramya showcases the performance, reliability, and sleek design of these appliances, emphasizing their vital role in making family gatherings smoother and more enjoyable.

Mr. Sunil Jain, CEO of Kenstar, expressed his excitement, stating, “With a strong focus on the southern part of the country, we are thrilled to welcome Ms. Ramya Krishnan to the Kenstar family. We are already a leading brand in the Air Cooler category and growing in Small Home Appliances and Water Heaters. Ramya’s powerful presence aligns perfectly with our brand’s values of a strong performance by Kenstar Appliances, which come with superior technology and elegant design. As we move into the festive season, our wide range of appliances offers families the convenience and comfort to enjoy these special moments without hassle.” Ramya Krishnan shared her experience working with Kenstar, saying, “I’ve always believed that a home filled with joy is the heart of any festival, and Kenstar’s products truly help in creating that happiness. I can say that, as I have been using Kenstar Appliances myself now for many years now. Whether it’s the kitchen or the living room, Kenstar appliances bring a sense of ease and comfort that makes every celebration special. I’m delighted to be part of a brand that resonates so well with families.” Neha Khullar, Marketing Head at Kenstar, added, “Festivals are a time for families to come together and create memories. We wanted the campaign to reflect our wide range of appliances, bring even more ease and delight into households, allowing families to focus on what truly matters – enjoying the festive moments. Ramya Krishnan perfectly embodies the spirit of celebration and perfection, which strongly aligns with the brand’s ethos.

As the festive season approaches, Kenstar’s ‘Houseful of Joy’ campaign aims to inspire households across the country to elevate their celebrations with the brand’s wide range of appliances, making every moment a delightful and hassle-free experience.

About Kenstar

Kenstar has been a trusted name in home appliances for over two decades, offering innovative and reliable products that cater to the needs of every Indian household. Known for its quality, durability, style and customer-centric approach, Kenstar continues to enhance the lives of its consumers and add joy through its wide range of products, including Small Home Appliances, Coolers, Water Heaters and Large Appliances.