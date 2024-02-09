Kinetic Green launches E-Luna, an All-Electric and Stylish Avatar of the Iconic Luna

Kinetic Green, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in India, proudly introduced the highly anticipated E-Luna today, a stylish, multi-utility electric two-wheeler with advanced technology and features, at a prestigious event in New Delhi. This all-new electric version of the iconic Luna was unveiled at the hands of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, alongside Dr. Hanif Qureshi, IPS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, GoI, Dr. Arun Firodia, Chairman of Kinetic Group, and Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, adding great significance to the momentous occasion.

The E-Luna stands out in the electric vehicle market as a unique offering with unparalleled versatility. It represents innovation as it is designed to cater to personal commuting and various applications for small businesses. Its advanced electric technology and innovative features contribute to an eco-friendly and highly contemporary riding experience.

E-Luna is a high-speed Electric two-wheeler that is 100% designed, engineered and Made in India with a vision that masses, and not just classes, participate in the EV revolution and benefit from the advantages of e-mobility of great savings and noiseless, emission-free ride.

At the heart of the stylish design of the new E-Luna is its unique, metallic colored, dual-tubular, high- strength steel chassis. This heavy-duty chassis not just renders strength and durability to the vehicle; but is also the differentiating styling element of the E-Luna, giving it a contemporary look like the sport or naked motorcycles. The chassis makes the E-Luna capable of providing a stable ride over various terrains. Its multi-utility aspect allows it to function not only for personal mobility but also as a “business partner”, with a remarkable 150 kg payload capacity.

The E-Luna also packs many impressive features including advanced 2.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, that delivers a range of 110 km on a single charge. E-Luna variants will offer options of 1.7 kWh, 2.0 kWh and subsequently, a 3.0 kWh battery pack with 150 km per charge riding range, empowering customers to choose the E-Luna as per their range and price requirement. E-Luna’s battery meets the highest safety standard with efficient thermal management. E-Luna is available with fast charging battery technology and swappable battery options, specially for B2B used cases.

With an advanced BLDC mid-mount motor with 2.2 kW peak capacity, E-Luna has a top speed of 50 km/h. The E-Luna is equipped with a CAN-enabled communications protocol, and its sleek digital meters offers enhanced convenience alongside real-time DTE or “Distance to Empty” range indicators to its riders. E-Luna’s key aggregates including the battery, motor and controller are designed to the IP-67 standard as water-proof, dust-proof aggregates for long lasting use in any driving terrain. Other notable features include combi-braking system, telescopic front suspension, larger 16” wheel size for stability, USB charging port, three riding modes for optimizing range, a detachable rear seat for flexibility, and side stand sensor for added safety.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “The electric revolution in the automotive industry is gaining momentum, and Kinetic Green’s E-Luna, with its versatile features and affordability, matches the government’s vision for sustainable transportation. What catches my attention about the E-Luna is not merely the fact of it reducing carbon footprint, but along with Tier 1 cities, the E-Luna is also aimed at providing e-mobility for Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and rural areas of India. This is where the real Bharat is! It is a vehicle that encourages geographical inclusivity. This is the inclusivity that will see Bharat grow, expand and become a leading economic superpower in the world. With products like this, we can envision a future where electric mobility is not just a luxury but a practical and affordable choice for everyone. I congratulate Kinetic Green for their vision and wish them success in transforming the landscape of

electric mobility in our country.”

Remembering his first vehicle, Shri Nitin Gadkari expressed “On this special occasion, I reminisce about my first vehicle—the Luna, a cherished gift from my mother to me. The Luna holds a special place in my heart as my first vehicle, and though today I own numerous other vehicles, the memories associated with the Luna presented by my mother remain engraved in my heart”.

During the unveiling of E-Luna, Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green said, “The E-Luna’s unveiling is a proud moment for Kinetic Green, marking a nostalgic return to Luna’s legacy. E-Luna’s entry into the realm of electric mobility is nothing short of a revolution. Beyond just avehicle launch, it represents our vision of inclusion for the future of e-mobility. Today, electric vehicles have reached only a 5 to 6 % penetration in the automobile market and two of the key reasons for this are that most of today’s electric vehicle options are expensive making them unaffordable for a vast majority and many of them are not suitable to ride beyond the metro or large cities, making their appeal niche and limited. This is where E-Luna emerges as a beacon of hope, because with E-Luna, electric mobility will become a practical and affordable choice for everyone and everywhere in India. At an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 69,990, E-Luna is not only the most affordable high speed electric two-wheeler but also the most easy-on-pocket two-wheeler with its 10 paisa per km running cost! This electric Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV), designed for personal or commercial use, goes beyond typical EV products. Symbolizing innovation and minimalistic yet futuristic user-centric design, the E-Luna is fully made in India and designed for Bharat, reflecting our commitment to a sustainable, equitable, and progressive future. In this transformative journey, we are today redefining electric mobility, creating a narrative that echoes the iconic Luna’s spirit and shapes India’s transportation future.”

E-Luna aspires to be more than a mode of transport, presenting itself as a comprehensive solution designed for the street-smart and aspiring Indians underserved by the automotive industry. Positioned as a catalyst for growth, the E-Luna aims to provide personal mobility also to the 75 cr or 50% of Indians who do not own a two-wheeler currently, contributing to Bharat’s growth story. Currently the total cost of owning a petrol-based two-wheeler is around Rs. 6,000-7000 per month, with EMI of Rs. 2500-3000 per month and petrol cost of around Rs. 3,000-4000 per month, making personal mobility unaffordable for many. E-Luna’s Total cost of ownership (TCO) will be below Rs. 2,500 per month, with EMI of around Rs. 2,000 per month and charging cost of just Rs. 300 per month. At a total monthly cost of only Rs. 2,500, E-Luna can play a pivotal role in serving a broader demographic, addressing the mobility needs of aspirers and contributing to a sustainable and accessible future.

Dr. Arun Firodia, Chairman of Kinetic Group said, “The E-Luna’s rebirth signifies a great milestone in Kinetic’s journey, offering more than mere transportation. This ground-breaking venture not only signifies a leap into the future of transportation, but also evokes a profound sense of nostalgia, tapping into the beautiful memories and emotions connected with the Luna. This brings a unique touch, reminding us of the simpler times while at the same time, propelling us into a modern era of innovation. E-Luna effortlessly preserves the nostalgic charm of its predecessor, while embracing sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

I am proud to state that the E-Luna is 100% designed for India and 100% Made in India! We are also proud to share that entire Kinetic Group has supported the E-Luna development, and our group companies like Kinetic Engineering, Kinetic Communications and Kinetic Electric Motor Company have developed the key components like the E-Luna trademark chassis, the transmission, smart controller,digital cluster and the motor. Kinetic Green team has worked tirelessly over the last three years on the development of the E-Luna and I am very pleased at the outcome! ”

The E-Luna will be launched in a range of 5 attractive metallic colors, including Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue, and Sparkling Green, allowing users to personalize their style. The all-new E-Luna can be pre-booked at www.kineticgreen.com for just Rs. 500! Deliveries will soon start from all Kinetic Green dealerships nationwide. E-Luna will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart. E-Luna can also be personalized with range of accessories.