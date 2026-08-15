Odisha Technology Centre Emerges as a Key Anchor of Bhubaneswar’s IT Growth

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar is steadily strengthening its position as an emerging technology and services hub in eastern India, with the Odisha Technology Centre becoming an important base for global companies and new-age technology businesses.

The centre has attracted major names including Accenture, Cognizant, Integreon, Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and NITKAL, reflecting the growing interest in Odisha’s talent pool, digital infrastructure and business ecosystem.

The arrival of global technology companies is also creating opportunities for skilled professionals in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, financial technology, automation and professional services. Cognizant’s Bhubaneswar facility, for instance, was designed to accommodate 1,000 associates initially, with plans for significant expansion.

Accenture has also explored establishing a global delivery facility in Bhubaneswar, with the Odisha government offering built-up space for a centre with a planned capacity of more than 1,200 employees.

Integreon’s presence has further strengthened the professional services segment, with the company initially planning infrastructure support for more than 200 skilled engineers at its Bhubaneswar centre.

The technology centre is also developing beyond conventional IT services. Through its partnership with GFTN, the Odisha Technology Centre hosts a FinTech Centre of Excellence, supporting financial technology and InsurTech startups through incubation, mentorship, skilling and market-readiness programmes.

The broader significance for Odisha is the creation of a technology ecosystem that connects global capability centres, skilled talent, startups, financial technology and digital services. With Bhubaneswar’s educational institutions supplying a steady talent pipeline, the city has the potential to attract more high-value technology and knowledge-based businesses.

For Odisha, the next phase will be about moving beyond attracting offices to building a deeper technology economy—one that generates high-skilled employment, supports home-grown startups and positions Bhubaneswar as a competitive destination for global digital operations.