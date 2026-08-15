DCP Prafulla Kumar Singh Honoured with President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Bhubaneswar, August 15, 2026: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Armed) Prafulla Kumar Singh, OPS, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of his exemplary service, dedication and commitment to duty.

The prestigious honour was announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 and is being presented on Independence Day, August 15, 2026.

The award recognises Singh’s distinguished contribution and dedicated service in the police force. His commitment to duty and exemplary record have been widely appreciated.