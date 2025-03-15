Ogilvy One CTO Ravi Pal to Speak at Adobe Summit on Strategies for Future-Proofing AI and Delivering Customer-Centric Growth

“Beyond the Hype: Reengineering Marketing for the Post-AI Enterprise” Session to Explore AI’s Impact on Platform Trust, Customer Experience, and Business Growth

NEW YORK – March 15, 2025 – Ogilvy One, which creates brand, business, and customer value by designing personal, data-driven relationships at the intersection of creativity and technology, today announced its Global CTO Ravi Pal will present a virtual session at Adobe Summit 2025 in Las Vegas from Monday, March 17 – Thursday, March 20.

The session, titled “Beyond the Hype: Reengineering Marketing for the Post-AI Enterprise,” will explore AI’s impact on platform trust, customer experience, and business growth, with a focus on driving revenue while maintaining brand and customer integrity. The session will also underscore the critical need for brands to actively embrace AI, recognizing that inaction carries its own risks in a rapidly evolving market.

As AI adoption accelerates, some businesses prioritize rapid innovation over strategic planning, which could lead to platform decay and the creation of organizational silos that are less technical than political. This trend threatens to erode brand loyalty and sustainable growth.

At the same time, other organizations struggle to fully leverage AI, not because of the technology itself but because of a lack of a clear people strategy and alignment.

Therefore, now is the moment of truth for AI adoption. Brands must act decisively to implement future-proof strategies, as Pal will outline, to ensure AI enhances, rather than erodes, the customer experience.

In his session, Pal will discuss the essential components of a future-proof AI strategy, including addressing the people strategy, data management, and viewing AI as a relationship builder for brands.

Ogilvy One has been at the forefront of human-centered digital transformation, working with global enterprises to break down organizational silos, integrate AI responsibly, and maximize customer-centric innovation.

The session will contextualize these insights within the WPP and Adobe partnership, highlighting a shared vision for responsible technology adoption that amplifies human experiences rather than replacing them.

Attendees will gain insights on:

The Human Hurdle: Why people – not AI – are the biggest challenge to delivering next-gen customer experiences and how to align strategy with execution.

Breaking Down Silos: How businesses can address political and operational barriers to unlock AI-powered marketing at scale.

AI for Relationship Building: Understanding how to leverage AI to deepen customer relationships through personalized experiences, strategic automation, and trust-building initiatives, moving beyond simple transactional optimization.

“AI is a force multiplier, but it needs to be implemented in a way that enhances, not erodes, the human experience,” Pal said. “This session will offer a framework for doing just that, helping brands build trust, break down silos, and drive sustainable growth in the post-AI world. In today’s market, standing still is not an option; brands must actively embrace AI to remain competitive.”

Ogilvy One will also host a private, invite-only session in the Prestige Lounge alongside the NFL and the Eagles, with 50 select attendees. This session will spotlight the NFL’s international expansion strategy and how MarTech and Fandom drive this growth. The discussion will explore how data, fan engagement, and personalized marketing are crucial in expanding the league’s global footprint.