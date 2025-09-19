MDI Gurgaon Inaugurates 18th Batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Public Policy & Management (PGDM – PPM)

Gurgaon, India, September 19, 2025 – Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon premiered the 18th batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Public Policy & Management (PGDM–PPM) today, marking another significant landmark in its path to develop leaders who are prepared to work in a challenging and ever-changing field of governance and public policy.

The inauguration ceremony at the MDI campus was graced by esteemed dignitaries, faculty members and participants, including Shri Rakesh Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Karmayogi Bharat, and Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, IAS (Retd), Former Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education & Training, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The programme began with the ritual of lighting the lamp that signifies knowledge, learning, and wisdom. Prof. Avanish Kumar, Dean – School of Public Policy and Governance (MDI Gurgaon) welcomed the participants and shared the objectives and vision of the PGDM – PPM programme. Prof. Arvind Sahay, Director, MDI Gurgaon, addressed the audience by highlighting the role of the institute in grooming responsible leaders to influence public policy in India and possibly in other countries.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rakesh Verma drew attention towards the need for public policy-related leaders of tomorrow, who will embrace uncertainty, inclusivity, and the sustainability agenda. He pointed out how public policy professionals have to play a leading role in shaping India’s developmental agenda. This was followed by a thought-provoking keynote address from Dr. Kalsi, who outlined the dynamic role of policy professionals in negotiating the realities of socio-economics, while the technology landscape changes rapidly, and how educational preparation was important to ensure that they take up this responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Avanish Kumar said, “The PGDM – PPM programme reflects MDI Gurgaon’s vision of preparing leaders who can combine academic knowledge with practical insights to address today’s policy and governance challenges. Each batch adds to our mission of shaping professionals who can drive impact at both national and global levels.”

The inaugural session ended with a formal vote of thanks by Prof. Vanita Singh, followed by a group photograph of participants, faculty, and dignitaries, along with an interactive session between the incoming participants and the Deans of MDI Gurgaon.

Following the successful launch of its 18th cohort, MDI Gurgaon has further established itself as a leader in management and policy education, and reaffirmed its vision of developing future-ready professionals capable of changing the public sector and beyond.