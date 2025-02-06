Quantum computing is coming for Web3 and research reveals most IT directors say they are not ready

IT leaders are doubling down on the need for robust Web3 strategies to cover both the opportunities and threats it poses as the digital landscape rapidly evolves. A global study conducted by Noaris Protocol, pioneers in post-quantum decentralized security, found that 58% of IT directors deem a robust Web3 strategy to be of critical importance, while an additional 41% recognize its significance (please see the attached press release).

The research highlights a significant shift toward Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) as a cybersecurity imperative. 50% of the surveyed IT directors strongly agree that integrating DePIN-based security into blockchain ecosystems is essential to mitigating risks and help safeguard Web3 projects from inherited Web2 vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, an overwhelming 83% believe decentralized cybersecurity systems are superior to traditional centralized solutions, with 14% saying they are comparable and only 3% expressing a preference for centralized security.

This growing consensus signals an industry-wide transition to decentralized models capable of fortifying critical infrastructure against cyber threats, particularly in an era where quantum computing looms as a disruptor of conventional encryption.

The study also reveals a strong awareness of quantum computing’s impending impact. Nearly all respondents (94%) agree that decentralized networks will play a crucial role in mitigating threats from quantum computing within the next decade. As IT leaders prepare for the post-quantum era, integrating DePIN into Web3 security frameworks is rapidly becoming a strategic priority.

Enhanced cybersecurity stands out as the primary driver for DePIN adoption, with 58% of IT directors citing security as their top motivation. Economic incentives also play a role, with 26% identifying them as a key factor. The ability to provide provable and shared trust between devices, services, and organizations is another critical enabler—54% believe it will definitively boost enterprise adoption, while 43% consider it highly likely.