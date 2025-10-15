Riveron Collaborates with Eden Data to Strengthen Risk Advisory Capabilities

DALLAS, TX – October 15, 2025 – Riveron, a leading advisory firm providing mission-critical services to the office of the CFO, private equity firms, and other capital providers, has acquired Eden Data, an Austin-based advisory firm with expertise in cybersecurity, governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and AI. The move significantly expands the scope and depth of Riveron’s Risk Advisory solutions, creating a comprehensive platform that spans financial controls, compliance, and emerging technology risk management.

Founded by Taylor Hersom, Eden Data has nearly 60 professionals with deep expertise in GRC, technology, and cybersecurity. The company specializes in compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI, and many others, helping businesses become audit-ready and IPO-prepared. Clients span a broad range of industries, reflecting the expanding need for scalable risk solutions across all market sectors.

The demand for integrated risk advisory is accelerating as CFOs and boards face mounting pressure around data privacy, cybersecurity, and the governance of emerging technologies. With Eden Data, Riveron is positioned to address these challenges head-on, uniting financial, operational, and cyber-expertise in one platform.

“This partnership is a game-changer for the clients we serve through our growing Risk Advisory team,” said Sam Shaw, CEO of Riveron. “Eden Data brings in-demand cyber, compliance, and AI risk expertise that perfectly complements our SOX, internal audit, and enterprise risk services. Together, we’re building a one-stop shop for our clients to help them address today’s most pressing risk management challenges.”

“Riveron is a highly respected firm with stable, long-lasting client relationships. It offers the perfect opportunity to showcase our distinctive expertise within a robust, broader platform,” said Hersom, who will continue to lead the growth of the Eden Data team. “We know that this combined team will be able to further our mission of helping companies strengthen their cybersecurity posture and build trust amid a complex, rapidly evolving technology and compliance landscape. Our professionals are looking forward to delivering a broader, more comprehensive solution set as part of Riveron.”

This partnership follows multiple successful strategic investments completed within the past two years, including Effectus Group, which has strengthened Riveron’s comprehensive accounting advisory expertise alongside the full suite of technology enablement and AI solutions bolstered by the prior investment in Yantra.

Fortitude Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Eden Data. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Riveron. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Riveron, and Winstead P.C. served as legal advisor to Eden Data.