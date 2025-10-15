Oral Health Biotech Company Oral Biolife Closes Funding Round Towards Treatment Redefining Periodontal Care

Bethlehem, PA — (October 15, 2025) – Oral Biolife (OBL), a regenerative technology company pioneering first-in-class, non-invasive therapies to restore bone and soft tissue, today announced the successful close of its seed funding round. OBL’s mission is to revolutionize the standards of periodontal care with its first-in-class, non-invasive therapy that regenerates bone reducing the need for oral surgery —ushering in a new era of regenerative oral health.

This funding, from leading biotech and healthcare investors, will enable OBL to advance its lead asset, Ambrilux Dental Gel™, which has demonstrated compelling bone regeneration in preclinical studies at a time where 2 in 5 people are affected by some version of Periodontal Disease, around 85.2M based on the US census 2024 population estimates. The investment will support the expansion of preclinical and clinical programs, as well as key commercialization efforts including manufacturing scale-up and market awareness initiatives with the nearly 17 million people at risk for periodontal over the age of 30, according to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.

“As Founder of Oral Biolife, I am thrilled to share this milestone,” said Dr. Stella Vnook, President and Chairwoman of the Board of Oral Biolife. “This announcement validates the core of OBL’s mission to redefine the standard of care in periodontics and the future of oral health.”

“OBL’s vision is the reason why I decided to get involved at such an early stage,” said Dr. Edward Zuckerberg, a dentist with over 45 years of hands-on experience and investor in OBL. “According to the WHO, Periodontal disease impacts over a billion people worldwide, yet solutions remain limited and invasive. A solution like Ambrilux Dental Gel™ has the potential to change how we approach oral care and beyond.”

Ambrilux Dental Gel™ represents a new class of non-invasive periodontal therapies, using electroactive hydrogel to stimulate the body’s natural bone growth and healing processes—offering patients a simple, breakthrough alternative to painful surgeries and invasive procedures.

“I am honored to lead the OBL team as we close this pivotal funding round and we are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us,” said Greg Ambra, CEO of Oral Biolife. “We are committed to delivering science-backed solutions to patients who’ve long been left behind by conventional treatments.”