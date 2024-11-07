Samsung Unveils Unprecedented Festive Offers on Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 in India

BENGALURU, India – November 7, 2024: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced exciting limited period offers on its immensely popular sixth-generation foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

Starting today, consumers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold6 will get the smartphone at as low as INR 144999 along with a 24 months no-cost EMI. Similarly, consumers purchasing Galaxy Z Flip6 will get the device at just INR 89999 with 24 months no-cost EMI as a part of a limited period festive offer. Galaxy Z Fold6 is priced starting INR 164999 and Galaxy Z Flip6 is priced starting INR 109999. Consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of the convenient EMI options starting as low as INR 2500 for Galaxy Z Flip6 and INR 4028 for Galaxy Z Fold6.

Additionally, customers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance at just INR 999 for a limited period. The Galaxy Z Assurance programme, which provides complete device protection was originally priced at INR 14999 for Galaxy Z Fold6 and INR 9999 for Galaxy Z Flip6. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can now avail two claims in a year.

Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series devices ever, and come with perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges. The Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet. Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, one of the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processors yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The processor is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools – Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to Image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo – to maximize the large screen and significantly enhance your productivity. Galaxy Z Fold6 now comes with 1.6x larger vapor chamber for longer gaming sessions and ray tracing supports life-like graphics on its 7.6-inch screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2600 nits to deliver more immersive gaming.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 offers a range of new customization and creativity features so users can make the most of every moment. With the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, consumers can use AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. Users can reply to texts with suggested replies, which analyzes their latest messages to suggest a suitable tailored response.

FlexCam now comes with the new Auto Zoom to compose the best framing for shots by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. The new 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures. Galaxy Z Flip6 now also comes with enhanced battery life and gets a vapor chamber for the first time.

Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection, secures Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in three stunning colours- Silver Shadow, Navy Blue and Pink whereas Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Silver Shadow, Mint and Blue. Both the devices are available across all leading online and offline retail stores.