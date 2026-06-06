Sber is ready to share cyber analytics for free with companies in the CIS and BRICS+ countries

The bank has opened free access for international partners to its Threat Intelligence cyber threat management platform

June 6, 2026, Saint Petersburg

Sber has opened access for businesses and government agencies in the Republic of Belarus and other friendly countries to the Threat Threat Intelligence cyber threat management platform. Furthermore, the bank is considering connecting partners from the CIS and BRICS+ countries to the platform. This was announced by Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank, on the sidelines of SPIEF 2026.

Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

“Cybercrime knows no borders — it’s an international challenge that must be tackled collectively. Only through joint efforts can countries effectively counter modern cyber threats and ensure the security of their digital spaces and key economic sectors. Joining forces is also critical because attacks are often cross‑border in nature. That’s why Sber is ready to share information about current cyber threats and effective countermeasures with both Russian organizations and international partners. Around 650 Russian companies and several Belarusian organizations have already joined the Threat Intelligence cyber intelligence platform — we see strong interest. Given the deep financial and economic integration between Russia and a number of friendly international partners, strengthening our shared cyber defense perimeter is a key priority.”

Companies that join the Threat Intelligence platform receive timely analytics on cyber threats, as well as tools for effective vulnerability management and external attack surface control. Partnering with Sber’s Threat Intelligence helps businesses and the public sector not only identify vulnerabilities in their infrastructure’s defense perimeter, but also understand which threats pose real risks and are actively used by hackers.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the platform processes information daily from more than 1,500 sources, including the dark web. Enriched with analytics, information about any new threat becomes available to connected organizations within two hours of its emergence. In total, Threat Intelligence provides access to more than 1,000 analytical reports and data on over 580,000 vulnerabilities.