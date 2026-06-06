5 Lakh Saplings to Transform Gadchiroli’s Future

Mumbai (Anil Bedag): Amid the growing challenges of climate change and rising temperatures, a major initiative has emerged to give Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district a greener identity. Under the Green Gadchiroli Mission, Surjagarh Ispat Private Limited and MIAM Charitable Trust have dedicated 500,000 saplings to the Maharashtra government, marking a significant step toward environmental conservation. More than just a tree-planting drive, the initiative is a comprehensive mission that integrates nature conservation, livelihood generation, and social development.

During a special meeting held in Mumbai, Neetu Joshi, founder of MIAM Charitable Trust and Director of Surjagarh Ispat, presented the ambitious plan to Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The 500,000 saplings to be planted under the mission are expected to play a vital role in expanding Gadchiroli’s green cover, preserving biodiversity, and strengthening climate resilience.

A key highlight of the initiative is the active involvement of local communities in the production, plantation, and maintenance of the saplings. The project has already created employment opportunities for more than 200 women and opened new livelihood avenues for hundreds of tribal families. By combining environmental protection with rural economic empowerment, this model is being viewed as an important step toward building a greener, more self-reliant, and sustainable future for Gadchiroli.