SmartBear Unveils Product Enhancements across Developer Visibility Portfolio

SOMERVILLE, Mass. – Nov. 2, 2023 – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, released three significant product enhancements that bolster visibility across the software development lifecycle. These product updates include: 1) Aspecto’s OpenTelemetry-native distributed tracing for error monitoring in BugSnag, 2) SmartBear’s own developer portal for APIs for consumers to access SwaggerHub Portal, and 3) Zephyr Squad Cloud, the test management solution with core test planning and execution tools inside of Jira.

“We continue to put our customers at the center of our strategies and deliver on their needs by expanding our product portfolio through innovative enhancements to our popular solutions used by millions of developers, testers, and software engineers worldwide,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear.

OpenTelemetry and Real User Monitoring (RUM)

With the acquisition of Aspecto earlier this year, SmartBear has integrated its distributed tracing functionality into its flagship production offering, BugSnag, to create a streamlined workflow and deeper actionable insights for developer observability. BugSnag provides solutions for error monitoring, application stability management, real user monitoring (RUM), and now distributed tracing. For more information, go to: https://www.bugsnag.com/distributed-tracing/

Comprehensive API Management

Since the launch in August of SwaggerHub Portal, an offering to customize consumer-facing documentation that drives the adoption of APIs, the company has utilized it to create its own developer portal. This allows consumers to easily find and integrate with SmartBear APIs, automating the setup process of SmartBear products with clear documentation and helpful resources.

Already used by over 25,000 developers, SwaggerHub Explore provides API exploratory testing to accelerate the development lifecycle. Developers can easily visualize API data in a single place and quickly evaluate functionality before investing valuable time in API integration.

Additionally, SmartBear added Stoplight’s API strengths, including governance, mocking, and no-code editing to its industry-leading API design, documentation, and enterprise readiness capabilities to create the most comprehensive API development platform in the industry. For more information, go to: https://smartbear.com/api-lifecycle/

Cloud-based Test Management

The new Zephyr Squad Cloud experience is a faster, more performant, and user-friendly test management solution with various new features and enhancements that streamline the testing process, including a test case library, n-level folder structure for test cycles, reordering of test executions, enhanced test steps editing with wiki editor support, bulk execution of test cases, enriched test cycle details, and enhanced reporting for test execution results. For more information on Zephyr Squad Cloud, go to:

https://smartbear.com/blog/elevate-your-testing-experience/

Customers have repeatedly stated that gaining a deep understanding of three vital areas – API development, testing, and production readiness – empowers their teams for success. At SmartBear’s recent user conference, SmartBear Connect London, one user said, “Giving development teams visibility across the entire SDLC helps them to deploy superior software and ultimately achieve success.”

For more information on how to equip teams with developer visibility, visit: https://smartbear.com/lp/developer-visibility/