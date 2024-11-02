Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Gate Driver IC for Three-Phase Brushless DC Motors in Diverse Automotive Applications

November 02, 2024,Kawasaki, Japan : Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has today started to provide engineering samples of a gate driver[1] IC, “TB9084FTG,” for three-phase brushless DC motors that drive essential on-board functions, including automotive body system applications[2], electric pumps, and motor generators[3].

Many formerly mechanically controlled parts of road vehicles are now electrified, and vehicles incorporate a large number of electric motors, including those used in automotive body system applications. This transition has also advanced the replacement of brushed DC motors with quieter and longer-lasting brushless DC motors.

TB9084FTG is designed to reinforce this shift. It offers the minimum required gate driver IC functions for automotive applications, and supports a wide range of automotive motor applications in combination with external devices, such as MOSFETs, power supply ICs, microcontrollers, and communication PHY[4]. Any change in customer system requirements can be supported by replacing corresponding external devices, significantly contributing to flexibility in system design.

Minimizing functions allows utilization of one of the industry’s smallest[5] packages, the 6mm×6mm P-VQFN36-0606-0.50, and contributes to equipment miniaturization. The package also has a wettable flank[6] structure, facilitating easy visual inspection to confirm the reliability of soldered joints.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of gate driver ICs by assessing market needs and optimizing product functions. It will introduce new products that extend the electrification and improve the safety of automotive equipment.

Notes:

[1] A driver to drive MOSFETs.

[2] Applications such as power sliding doors, power back doors (power tailgates), power seats.

[3] An application that integrates the power improvement (motor) and the power generation function (generator) of a hybrid vehicle.

[4] PHY(Physical): An interface in the physical layer within the in-vehicle communication standard.

[5] As a gate driver IC for single-function, three-phase brushless DC motors. Toshiba survey, as of September 2024.

[6] The form of lead side of package. A terminal structure that allows Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of installation on boards.

Applications

Automotive equipment

Body system applications, electric pumps, motor generators

Features

High versatility due to minimizing gate driver IC functions for three-phase brushless DC motors

Small package

One-channel output pin that can drive Nch-MOSFET

Can operate as a gate driver for Three-channel half-bridges