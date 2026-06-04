U&i Expands Wearables and Mobile Accessories Lineup with New Fitness Smart Band and Connected Devices

New Delhi, June 4: U&i, one of India’s most trusted and popular lifestyle tech accessories brands, has announced the launch of its new Fitness Series Smart Band (UiSW 8163), expanding its portfolio in the wearable segment. Alongside the fitness band, the company has also introduced the Entry Star 176 Power Bank Entry Star 179 TWS and Stand Series Type-C Adapter strengthening its product lineup across audio, power and charging categories.

The newly launched range brings together products designed to support everyday requirements across fitness tracking, entertainment, device charging and connectivity. With this launch, U&i continues to expand its offering of technology accessories aimed at delivering convenience and functionality for users across different lifestyles and usage needs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Paresh Vij, Director, U&i, said,

“Over the past few years, we have seen growing interest in devices that help users stay connected, manage their daily routines and keep track of their wellness goals. The launch of our new Fitness Series Smart Band reflects this shift while further strengthening our presence in the wearables segment. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we remain focused on expanding our portfolio with products that combine functionality, accessibility and everyday relevance.”

Features and Specifications

U&i Fitness Series Fitness Band (UiSW 8163):

The new lineup is the Fitness Series Smart Band, designed for users looking to track their daily fitness and wellness activities. The device supports real-time monitoring of key health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure and heart rate variability. It also offers sleep tracking, multiple sports modes, step and calorie monitoring, smart notifications, call alerts and sedentary reminders. With up to 45 days of standby time and a lightweight design, the smart band is built for everyday usage and is available in Blush Pink, Mist Grey and Jet Black colour options.

U&i Entry Star 176 Powerbank (UiPB 3807):

The Entry Star 176 Power Bank features a 10,000mAh battery capacity and supports 33W fast charging. Equipped with MagSafe wireless charging, built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, multiple charging ports and an HD digital display, the device is designed to provide convenient charging support while on the move. It is available in Black and White colour options.

U&i Entry Star 179 TWS (TWS 4419):

The Entry Star 179 TWS earbuds are designed to deliver an immersive wireless audio experience for music, entertainment and communication. Offering up to 30 hours of playback, the earbuds feature 13mm drivers, low-latency gaming mode, fast charging support and clear calling capabilities. The product is available in Orange & Smoke Grey, Cream Beige & Smoke Grey, and White & Light Grey colour combinations.

U&i Stand Series Type-C Adapter (UiGD 3528):

The Stand Series Type-C Adapter combines charging and connectivity functionality in a compact form factor. Supporting up to 120W fast charging, the adapter features an integrated foldable mobile stand for hands-free viewing and broad compatibility with smartphones, tablets and other devices. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use.

Over the years, U&i has established a strong presence in India’s mobile accessories and consumer electronics market through a diverse product portfolio that includes audio devices, charging solutions, wearables and smart accessories. The company continues to focus on expanding its product range while delivering reliable and accessible technology solutions to consumers across the country.