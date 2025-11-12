Zenture Partners with Momentum to Expand Telecom Lifecycle Management Capabilities for Global Enterprises

New York, November 12, 2025 – Zenture Partners, a consultancy-led, AI-powered telecom lifecycle management provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Momentum, a leading global managed services provider. This collaboration gives Zenture customers access to Momentum’s extensive portfolio of connectivity, collaboration, and managed network services, enabling enterprises to simplify procurement, reduce costs, and future-proof their networks.

Through Zenture’s MyZenture platform, customers gain a unified view of every telecom contract, circuit, and cost. The platform leverages agentic AI to transform complex data into actionable intelligence, streamlining sourcing, ordering, and renewals. With the addition of Momentum’s services, Zenture customers can now integrate global SD-WAN, network security, and cloud communications into their lifecycle strategy—supported by Zenture’s expert consultants and customer success managers.

“Enterprises are spending millions on connectivity and network services, yet few have a clear view of what they own, what it costs, or whether it’s fit for the future,” said Rob Bye, Founder & President at Zenture Partners. “By partnering with Momentum, we’re expanding our ability to remove complexity from telecom procurement and management. Our customers now have access to a broader set of services, delivered with the same clarity, control, and cost-efficiency they expect from Zenture.”

Zenture begins by building a full inventory of telecom assets, consolidating every contract, circuit, and cost into a single dashboard. Its AI platform then automates lifecycle management, while Zenture’s team designs resilient network strategies aligned with cloud and AI growth. With Momentum’s global reach and service portfolio, Zenture customers benefit from enhanced performance, reduced total cost of ownership, and continuous optimization.