Best 13 Greenest Countries to Explore in 2025 with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel on World Environmental Health Day

On the occasion of World Environmental Health Day, observed by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH), Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel highlight the top destinations globally that are championing sustainable tourism and environmental health. These destinations showcase exemplary efforts in protecting the environment while offering travellers enriching, eco-conscious experiences that contribute to a healthier planet for all.

Sweden

Experience the beauty of Sweden, a global leader in sustainable tourism and renewable energy innovation. Travellers can explore the vast Nordic landscapes, from the Northern Lights in Lapland to the coastal trails around Stockholm, all while engaging in eco-friendly activities like hiking, biking, and wildlife conservation programs. Sweden’s unique “Right of Public Access” promotes responsible outdoor exploration, ensuring every visit supports nature preservation and community welfare.

Denmark

Denmark, the pioneer of green urban living, wind energy and cycling infrastructure. Copenhagen, with its eco-conscious cityscape, offers cultural richness alongside clean, efficient public transport and 100% treated wastewater systems. Denmark’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets and sustainability initiatives make it a model destination for travellers seeking to combine comfort with a commitment to the environment.

Finland

Finland’s pristine forests, lakes, and sustainable management create an ideal backdrop for nature lovers. Renowned for its low pollution levels and environmental education, Finland offers visitors immersive experiences in eco-friendly lodges and protected natural parks. Active efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence and preserve biodiversity ensure Finland stays at the forefront of green innovation and climate action.

Switzerland

Immerse yourself in Switzerland’s immaculate environment, where sustainability is a way of life. With strict waste management, clean water, and robust renewable energy commitments, Switzerland blends alpine adventure and eco-responsible tourism. The country’s cities like Zurich and Geneva exemplify energy-saving urban planning, while its pristine lakes and forests offer unforgettable, sustainable outdoor activities.

France

France combines rich cultural heritage with progressive environmental policies. Sustainable urban developments, climate action programs, and effective CO2 management position France as a green leader in Europe. From the lavender fields of Provence to the green valleys of the Loire, travellers can enjoy breathtaking landscapes while supporting responsible tourism practices.

Costa Rica

Known worldwide as a green paradise, Costa Rica offers lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and extensive renewable energy usage. The country’s dedication to carbon neutrality by 2050 and innovative conservation programs invite eco-tourists to stay at eco-lodges, participate in reforestation, and explore protected natural reserves. Costa Rica’s pure commitment to sustainability makes every visit a contribution to global conservation.

Iceland

Iceland presents an otherworldly experience powered by geothermal energy, with glaciers, volcanic landscapes, and vibrant ecosystems protected by strict sustainability policies. Visitors can explore eco-friendly tours focusing on carbon capture, wildlife conservation, and sustainable tourism that safeguards this fragile environment. Iceland’s dramatic landscapes paired with its green ethos create a compelling travel destination.

Norway

Norway, powered almost entirely by hydropower, is at the cutting edge of green transport with widespread electric vehicle use and climate goals targeting significant emission reductions. Its fjords, mountains, and coastal towns are managed sustainably, allowing travellers to experience pristine nature via eco-friendly transport and responsible activities. Norway exemplifies how natural beauty and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

Australia

Australia is embracing sustainable tourism with increasing investment in renewable energy, wildlife conservation, and eco-certified experiences. From the Great Barrier Reef restoration efforts to solar-powered lodges in the Outback, travellers can engage responsibly with its diverse ecosystems. National parks across the country promote ecotourism initiatives that safeguard both indigenous heritage and fragile environments.

New Zealand

Renowned for its Tiaki Promise—a national pledge encouraging visitors to protect nature and respect culture—New Zealand is a trailblazer in green travel. Powered by renewable energy and home to protected marine reserves, it promotes eco-adventure tourism across mountains, fjords, and geothermal regions. Responsible travel here directly supports local Maori communities and biodiversity protection.

Indonesia

Indonesia is emerging as a sustainable tourism hotspot, balancing its rich biodiversity with community-driven conservation. With eco-resorts in Bali, plastic reduction campaigns, and marine protection programs in Raja Ampat—the world’s most biodiverse coral reef system—Indonesia offers travellers meaningful experiences rooted in sustainability. Village-based tourism encourages travellers to engage authentically while supporting local livelihoods.

Ireland

Ireland offers lush landscapes, clean air, and strong climate action commitment, making it a soulful green destination. With progressive policies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Ireland encourages sustainable tourism that supports local communities and biodiversity. Explore rolling green hills, rugged coastlines, and vibrant cultural hubs while contributing to a greener planet.

Austria

Austria pairs stunning alpine scenery with rigorous environmental regulations, sustainable agriculture, and green transportation systems. Its small towns and cities prioritize eco-tourism and well-preserved natural parks, offering visitors a blend of culture, outdoor adventure, and responsible travel. Austria’s dedication to biodiversity and climate action ensures that every trip honors both nature and heritage.