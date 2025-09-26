4 Million Visit France Pavilion in Osaka, Setting New Expo Record

Osaka, September 26th 2025: In Osaka, the France Pavilion has established itself as one of the must-see destinations at the World Expo: it has recorded an average of more than 28,000 visitors per day, a steady flow over the weeks, reaching today the symbolic milestone of 4 million visitors. With three weeks to go before the Expo closes on October 13, 2025, this success illustrates France’s exceptional appeal and confirms the Pavilion’s status as a prestigious platform for its creativity, expertise, and influence.

Among the 200 countries and institutions represented, nearly one in five visitors passes through the doors of the France Pavilion.

The France Pavilion has reached a symbolic milestone at the Osaka 2025 World Expo. A true symbol of success, this figure demonstrates France’s exceptional appeal: nearly one in five visitors chooses to discover the French experience. In this final phase, the teams are redoubling their efforts to continue to surprise and delight visitors, with the pressure intensifying every day.

« The initial attendance targets have been greatly exceeded, and reaching the milestone of 4 million visitors is the crowning achievement of this extraordinary adventure. This milestone is much more than just a number: it embodies France’s appeal, its creativity, and the interest in its message of love to the world. Behind this momentum lies the constant commitment of institutional and private partners, the talent of the artists, and the passion of a wonderful team of 200 people who have been rising to this challenge every day for the past six months. We are approaching this final phase with the same ambition: to offer a memorable experience to each of the 600,000 visitors we will welcome until October 13.»

-Jacques Maire, General Commissionner of the France Pavilion

Unique calligraphies to mark this milestone

Le Pavillon France a célébré l’événement en distribuant aux visiteurs des calligraphies réalisées par l’artiste japonaise Mariko Kinoshita. À cette occasion, elle s’est livrée à une performance devant les visiteurs, dévoilant une calligraphie unique, portant les mots « Un hymne à l’amour ; 4 millions de visiteurs ; Merci ». Ce geste symbolique, empreint de poésie et de gratitude, rend hommage à toutes celles et ceux qui ont contribué à faire vivre le Pavillon au fil des mois.