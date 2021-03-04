The best and most interesting cryptocurrencies for 2021!

What besides Bitcoin?

Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, is also known as digital gold. For good reason. More and more often, it becomes a good trustee of value for many investors, because despite considerable fluctuations, it gains value in the long run. Investors who bought Bitcoin at the peak of the boom at the turn of 2017 and 2018, and then waited patiently for almost 3 years, today have positive investments. What other projects besides Bitcoin deserve attention?

The best cryptocurrencies in 2021

Criteria for selecting the best and most interesting cryptocurrencies in 2021!

When deciding to invest in cryptocurrencies, it is good for us to know what we are investing in and have fairly objective criteria for selecting individual projects. In our opinion, it is worth paying attention to the following objective conditions:

Durability and stability of the project – let’s try to choose only those projects that are globally known and appreciated by investors;

They are in an uptrend – it is worth analyzing the price chart in terms of whether the next lows and highs appear gradually higher and higher. If so, it may be a good signal indicating the prevailing upward trend on a given value;

Real use of the project in payments or other places in accordance with the project assumptions, e.g. use in computer games

The use of the most modern and innovative and scalable technological solutions – it is worth using the opinions of independent experts in this field in this matter;

It has a relatively low market capitalization, in other words it is still relatively cheap.

By adopting these criteria, below you will find our types to be called the most interesting and best cryptocurrencies of 2021!

One of the best and most interesting cryptocurrencies in previous years – Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is one of the first and most famous cryptocurrencies. It fits very well with the above 5 points. Especially since December this year, when a new, faster and more scalable Ethereum 2.0 blockchain network was implemented. As the name suggests, it is an ether for other projects and tokens that operate on the basis of this network. This makes it a project with the most realistic practical application. The price has been steadily increasing for several months and it does not seem that it will change, although the total capitalization of this project is already quite high and today amounts to almost USD 85 billion. This seems to be an astronomical value, but Ethereum is still far from its historical highs when it reached the level of $ 130 billion, the purchase of 1 Ethereum was possible for over $ 1,300!

Litecoin (LTC) – digital silver

Like Ethereum, it is one of the oldest and most famous cryptocurrency projects. Despite using more modern and faster transaction processing technology, blockchain is still heavily overshadowed by Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the last few weeks have revived it considerably and the trend started to take shape. This may mean that its price will continue to rise. The current capitalization is far from the historic highs of over $ 19 billion. Back then, you could buy Litecoin for around $ 355 apiece. Today, the market cap is over $ 8.5 billion, and the price of one Litecoin is $ 130.

Binance Coin (BNB)

A cryptocurrency project created by the Binance exchange. It serves as a cryptocurrency for transaction fees. That is, it has a real application on one of the largest global platforms for trading and exchanging Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Basically, since its inception, Binance Coin has maintained a stable uptrend. Along the way, of course, he makes numerous corrections, but it gradually climbs upwards. Only the Binance cryptocurrency exchange can buy this cryptocurrency. It is not available anywhere else due to its specificity.

NEO – Chinese cryptocurrency for smart contracts

NEO is a well-known and valued cryptocurrency derived from the Middle Kingdom and appreciated by the Chinese. It is characterized by the speed of transactions, a limited amount of NEO 100 million and a bonus in the form of adding NEO GAS to the account, i.e. a derivative cryptocurrency that cannot be mined in any way. It is only awarded to NEO wallet holders who keep it in their wallet for a longer period of time. It can also be interesting due to the relatively low price for 1 piece and a total capitalization of just over $ 1 billion, which puts it outside the top twenty most expensive encrypted electronic currencies. As in the case of Binance Coin, its purchase is possible thanks to the Binance exchange, as well as the purchase of other cryptocurrencies, of which hundreds are available on this exchange! Among these numerous projects, each of you will surely find cryptocurrencies and tokens that are right for you.

Lisk (LSK) – one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in Europe.

The LISK cryptocurrency aroused great interest among European investors. Undoubtedly, the great technological potential was confirmed by new lists of the world’s best cryptocurrencies, such as this cryptocurrency ranking, in which Lisk was in the TOP 10 of the best and most interesting cryptocurrencies in 2021! The idea itself is similar to the idea of ​​Ethereum, i.e. it allows other projects to create their own tokens and applications operating on the basis of this blockchain network. In addition, it is fast and scalable, and the current capitalization is very low compared to the historical highs at the turn of 2017 and 2018 and amounts to less than $ 154 million, while the price of one Lisk is around $ 1.2. The chart itself seems to bounce off the bottom and head upwards. The decline in interest in this project is largely due to poor management and failure to meet the work schedule promised to investors. Will this streak reverse in 2021 and Lisk will return to the favors of investors and the group of the best and most interesting cryptocurrencies? Maybe yes!





Summary – the best and most interesting cryptocurrencies for 2021!

When deciding which project to invest in, you need to look at it in more detail. Our description is general and on its basis you should not make decisions about investing your savings because cryptocurrencies are very volatile and risky. Therefore, before you make a decision to invest, look for as many different materials and experts’ opinions as possible in order to form your own independent opinion and not to make an investment mistake. We wish you great success and choose only the really best and most interesting cryptocurrencies in 2021!