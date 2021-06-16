3 Types of Real Estate Investments to Consider

When it comes to the world of investing, many people find that real estate is an option worth considering. While there is nothing wrong with the idea of placing the bulk of your funds into stocks and shares, many investors understand the value of having a diverse investment portfolio.

Real estate investments can be a great way to achieve diversity in your investing and see a profitable return. Furthermore, there are a variety of real estate investment options to consider that range in how involved you can choose to be in the management of your investment.

For instance, you might wish to simply invest your funds in a particular development that is currently in need of financial backing. On the other hand, you might choose to invest in a property of your own that you could then rent out or even resell for a profit.

With that in mind, here are three of the more popular types of real estate investments that you can consider when you are looking to break into this type of investing.

1. Flipping Houses

One type of real estate investing that has become incredibly popular in recent years is that of flipping houses. This is when an investor purchases a residential property at a low cost with the intention of fixing it up and then reselling it for a profit. This type of investment has been popularized by certain television programs that feature the successful flipping of homes by experts who make their living doing just that.

Although this is a type of real estate investing that theoretically anyone can get into, it is important to do your research and avoid some of the more common pitfalls associated with flipping houses. You should start by getting in touch with a fix and flip loan company to ensure that you have the right amount of funding required for such a project.

2. Rental Properties

Another great option for the investor who wishes to take a hands-on role in their real estate investment is purchasing a property or multiple properties to rent out. By taking on tenants in rental properties, you would become a landlord and seek to turn a profit via the rent that you charge.

This is another investment opportunity that often sounds easier than it actually is. You will want to ensure that you don’t make any of the more common mistakes associated with being a landlord, such as neglecting to properly vet your tenants and underestimating the cost of maintaining your properties.

3. Real Estate Investment Groups

If the thought of managing your own properties as a landlord doesn’t sound too appealing, you could opt instead to invest in a real estate investment group. This would allow you to see a return on your investment without having to do the actual work of being a landlord. You could potentially buy into a rental property, such as an apartment building and see a return without taking on the jobs associated with being a landlord.