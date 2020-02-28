A recent survey by V-Guard & Momspresso.Com reveals that breakfast is not a favourite cooking moment for 80% Indian moms

Breakfast, it is an art, and more often than not the mother in the family happens to be the artist. It is regularly pegged as the most important meal of the day. But, in the madness of rushed mornings, is it even possible for the artist to give it its due? To gain deeper insights into it, V-Guard, country’s leading electrical appliance brand, partnered with Momspresso.com, India’s largest user-generated content platform that allows women to express themselves through different formats including text, audio and video across ten languages, to conduct a nationwide survey with 500 Indian moms. The objective was to understand their breakfast preparation routine in mornings that gets very stressful as they juggle kitchen activities with all their other household chores, getting kids ready for school and getting ready for work themselves.

The platform revealed that for 80% of moms in India, preparing breakfast is not a favourite cooking moment. Considering that morning hours are very demanding, 84% of moms find kitchen activities the most stressful part of that time of the day. The survey also revealed that 8 out of 10 moms feel breakfast options are limited and they are always on the lookout for variety as everyone gets bored of eating the same things every day. Moms are not satisfied with the breakfast they prepare and nearly 30% of them find thinking about what to cook to be the biggest challenge and least enjoyable. 80% of these women wish they could get more help in preparing breakfast as 7 out of 10 moms cook all meals of the day themselves with very little support. Interestingly, the survey also highlights that 7 out of 10 moms in India expect their husbands to help them with kitchen work.

Mr V Ramachandran, Director & COO- V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The survey helped us tremendously in identifying the gaps Indian moms experience in the kitchen and we are totally aligned with her need for support, especially for breakfast preparation. In fact, we believe that cooking is one of the best bonding moments for the entire family and our range of appliances are great enablers for this, with the right combination of efficiency, utility and ease for everyone. Also, considering that 80% of moms are willing to try new recipes for breakfast and don’t have enough appliances to meet the breakfast needs, V-Guard has launched a new range of appliances that can help everyone in experimenting and meeting their breakfast needs with less stress and more fun.”

Speaking on the findings, Mr. Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO– Momspresso.com, said, “This survey brings out a very clear stress point of Indian moms – the very hectic morning routine how the onus seems to be entirely on the moms. We are also very happy to be able to put across something that is rarely expressed openly, but is fundamental to a mother – 80% of Indian moms would like to get some additional help while preparing breakfast and doing other kitchen work. In fact, 7 out of 10 of our respondents expect their husbands to help them with kitchen work. We are sure that through this survey report, we can create a dialogue and foster discussion on what moms need, what are they expecting as help from their family members and ultimately how the family can make the most important meal of the day, a stress-free experience.”

The growing influence of internet got reinforced by the survey finding that more than 70% of moms take inspiration from cooking tutorials on internet while 55% of moms follow a celebrity chef on social media. Further, moms enjoy sharing their cooking experiences with family and friends through social media with WhatsApp being the most used media followed by Instagram.

For breakfast to turn favourite of Indian moms, the art will have to be made more joyful for the artist, whoever that may be. This means an equal sharing of responsibilities at home, availability of intelligent appliances, and a judicious use of internet for learning and sharing.