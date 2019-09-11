Alka Kapur felicitated by Delhi Directorate of Education

Mrs. Alka Kapur, Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, was felicitated by Delhi Directorate of Education. Chief minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia presented the award.

While extending her gratitude, Mrs. Alka Kapur, Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said, “I dedicate this award to my teachers, students and parents for their hard work and cooperation. It is very encouraging as well as motivating for a facilitator to receive this coveted recognition for bringing reforms in Education Sector. A good teacher is one who not only educates students but also empowers them by instilling confidence and moral values. She guides them towards a respectable and successful life.”

Mrs. Alka Kapur has been in this noble profession of teaching for the last 30 years. Under her stewardship, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh has earned various awards and recognition. She is a pioneer in introducing a unique CSR programme “Roti Bank” not only in her school but also in other schools across Delhi. Under this initiative every day, all members of staff and students bring some food and distribute it among the needy students. Apart from being an inspiration, Ms. Alka Kapur is an epitome of success. From academia to social service, she has everything under her belt.

“Being an educationist, I want to inculcate both virtues and values in my students, and the accomplishment of this objective would be the most valuable reward for me. Once again, many thanks to the Directorate of Education for acknowledging our efforts towards quality education,” further added by Mrs. Alka Kapur.

Mrs. Kapur is an iconic figure in the world of education as she has been the custodian of a school’s ideals, of the beliefs it cherishes and its permanent hopes. Under her inspiring tutelage and leadership, the school has marched ahead in full stride. She is a lady of sublime virtues who carved a distinct niche for her in the hearts of students, parents, and teachers. Her dedication and devotion, along with the compassionate behavior for the weaker section and downtrodden strata of the society, is worthy of appreciation. The school has reached the unprecedented heights of success and has entered into a galore of new glory in her august presence.

As an educationist Mrs. Kapur is holding notable positions in the World of Education. She is the President of Delhi Sahodaya Schools Complex, Vice president Indraprastha School Sahodaya, Member of National Progressive School Conference, Member Action Committee Unaided Recognized Public Schools, Executive member of Quality Education Asia and Member, Forum Of Public Schools.

Mrs. Kapur’s life has been embellished with numerous awards and recognition for her distinguished services and contribution in the field of education. These felicitations include:

Conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Samman Award in Global Indian Summit held at House of Lords, London, UK

Designated as Ambassador Mission Knowledge by Indian Federation of United Nations Associations

Uttarakhand Ratan Award by Progressive Principal School’s Association

Conferred with the Prestigious Guru Drona Awards by Shri. Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament.

MPS featured in Forbes India Magazine Special Edition, The Great Indian School 2018

Honoured with 21st Century Education Leadership Award by American Leadership Board Visionary Leader Award by Education Today

Educational Reformer of the year by National School Award

Rasthtra Nirmata Shikshak Samman Diwas

Conferred with Visionary Eduleader of India by Deputy CM Mr. Manush Sisodia at National Convention of eduLEADERS & eduPRENEURS

Felicitated with Most Influential Educationist of Asia Award at Thimpu, Bhutan

Conferred with Progressive Principal of India Award

State Award by Federation of Public Schools presented by then Chief Minister Shrimati Sheila Dixit

About Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh:

Modern Public School (MPS), which was established in 1971. The school is a composite co-educational English Medium Senior Secondary School running on public lines permanently recognized by Directorate of Education. It is known for its excellence in infrastructure, exemplary faculty and extra edge in co-curricular activities. . Today the School is one of the fastest-growing schools in Delhi-NCR with hi-tech infrastructure and well-experienced teaching staff. Indeed it is the paragon of educational virtues.