All-New Pega Academy Helps Clients and Partners Accelerate In-Demand Pega Skills Growth

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world’s leading enterprises, today announced the launch of its all-new Pega Academy to help clients and partners more rapidly gain and advance Pega software skills. From complete novices to advanced Lead System Architects, anyone can easily learn, expand, and refresh valuable Pega skills to help their organizations deliver true digital transformation.

Named one of the 10 hottest tech skills in 2019, clients and partners are turning to Pega in record numbers to gain proficiency in Pega’s industry-leading low-code, cloud-based customer engagement, customer service, and intelligent automation solutions. To make learning journeys faster, easier, and more engaging, the all-new Pega Academy provides a curated, modular learning experience that avoids the pitfalls of traditional coursework and rigid learning paths. After choosing their learning objective or “Mission,” participants embark on a customized learning journey based on their individual goals. Learners complete a series of topic “modules” and apply learnings in a final challenge. Auto-graded challenges provide instant results so users can quickly apply their skills and market their new certifications.

Learning doesn’t stop once a badge is earned. Pega Academy fosters continued learning so developers can easily update their skills as new career opportunities arise or when new Pega solutions come to market. This new learning environment intuitively applies users’ existing skills to new courses so they don’t need to repeat work they’ve previously completed. Instead of lengthy recertification processes forced by most traditional training courses, Pega Academy participants can go straight to the targeted content they want to learn based on their existing badges, certifications, and goals.

This new learning approach benefits newcomers to Pega, experienced Pega professionals, and university students in unique ways:

Newcomers – For those new to Pega, learning journeys are presented based on how developers and their organizations self-identify their needs. The learning experience presents scenarios developers typically face and maps them to the appropriate Pega technology. This helps newcomers easily understand how to apply their newfound Pega skills in a real-world context.

Experienced Pega professionals – Advanced users save time with Pega Academy’s new customizable learning paths, so they can focus on the specific skills they need right now and avoid full certification paths that retrain them on skills they already have. The badging system allows employers to quickly identify individuals with the skills required to complete unique Pega projects.

University students – With no technical experience required, any college or university student can learn in-demand Pega skills to increase their career prospects after graduation. Students can immediately earn badges by completing Missions through curated learning experiences based on their areas of interest.

Starting now, developers of all skill levels can begin self-directed learning in this new environment at no cost to gain highly marketable, in-demand skills and future-proof their careers. For more information, visit https://academy.pega.com/.

Quotes & Commentary:

“We’re excited to see increasing demand for Pega skills worldwide – both from individuals who want highly marketable skills in a turbulent economy, as well as organizations looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Stephanie Louis, senior director, community and developer programs, Pegasystems. “With traditional learning methods unable to meet our needs, Pega created the new Mission-based Pega Academy to help learners make the most efficient use of their time while gaining the valuable Pega skills the market demands.”

