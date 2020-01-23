Apollo Hospitals Group and Bajaj Finserv partner up to make hospital paymentseasy

Chennai, India: Hospital emergencies are never planned. Organising finances is one of the challenges of dealing with the entire process of hospitalisation. Apollo Hospitals Group, as Asia’s largest and most trusted healthcare guardian, teamed up with Bajaj Finserv to ensure patients and families are provided an easy hassle-free payment avenue while dealing with hospitalisation.

Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the launch of this first of its kind co-branded Health EMI Card in association with Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Ltd and the largest non-bank in India.

The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card is a unique offering for people to enable easy access to Asia’s best of medical care without worrying about finance.

Users of this co-branded Healthcare card will be able to convert their medical expenditure into easy no costEMIs that can be repaid over a period of 12 months. The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card offers easy EMI financing and quick loan processing with minimal paperwork thereby avoiding the hassle of documentation.

The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card offers several features such as instant activation, a high credit limit of up to Rupees Four lakhs (Rs 4 lakhs), the emergency line attached to the card, priority access and add-on benefits like complimentary personal accident insurance cover, discount vouchers, and coupons. Covering the entire family, the Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will be accepted across the entire Apollo Hospitals network.

Apollo Hospitals Group and Bajaj Finserv had previously joined hands to offer up to 100% finance on all healthcare and diagnostic services. This new initiative will help people facing a medical emergency, as well as those who are not able to bear the cost upfront for even planned treatments. The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will also benefit patients who do not have health insurance or whose insurance limit is lower than the cost of the treatment.

Speaking at the national launch of the card, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “As the nation’s first corporate hospital, our vision has always been to make world class healthcare accessible to all. The quality of care, especially in a life-threatening emergency is the differentiating factor between a positive and a negative medical outcome. The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will empower patients to access the best world-class advanced healthcare without worrying about treatment expenses at a time when they are already under stress. The card will also help patients who require elective procedures and surgeries to proceed with the treatment immediately without waiting to collect funds for upfront payment, which could possibly worsen the condition.”

Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group added, “Our mission to ensure accessibility and affordability continues to be easy for medical help when required. Through this Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card, we will be able to provide immediate help where required. India is under-insured when it comes to health insurance, leading to families struggling to raise funds for treatment, especially in a medical emergency. The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will help families ease the pressure and focus on the treatment and not the payment by availing this easy no cost EMIs.”

Rajeev Jain, Managing Director, Bajaj Finance Limited said, “The Apollo Hospitals – Bajaj Finserv Co-branded Health EMI card will enable customers to avail easy EMI financing for healthcare. Our objective is to make quality health care affordable for our customers through a smooth and hassle-free process.”

The Health EMI Card can be availed by submitting KYC documents as per RBI guidelines, such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, cancelled cheque and duly signed ECS mandate. Special counters have also been set up across Apollo Hospitals where patients and their families can visit and sign up for the card.