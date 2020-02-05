Artemis Hospital raises awareness on Cancer

Artemis hospital, Gurugram organized a special event ahead of World Cancer Day to create awareness among citizens about the causes and prevention of Cancer. With the growing number of cases, Cancer has become one of the ten leading causes of death in India. Considering the gravity of the situation and to bring awareness amongst people, various knowledge experts joined the event.

Several performances were organized to celebrate the spirit of Cancer survivors who fought against this fatal disease. Followed by a panel discussion, the event witnessed caregiver journey of cancer survivors, symbolic walk with the flag, and Zumba dance by Future U, a group formed by cancer survivors.

Mr. Vinod Yadav, the cancer survivor present at the event said, “Life is very unpredictable and to fight with a life-threatening disease like cancer, one should keep a positive outlook. I feel fortunate enough that with the best treatment and strong willpower, I was able to defeat cancer. I am thankful for this new life and enjoy it more now. I would like to tell each one who is battling with cancer to never give up because you can and you will conquer it.”

The Oncology team of Artemis conducted the panel discussion on Myths & Facts about Cancer which shed light on the prevalence of the disease, screening and available treatment facilities. Through this interactive session, Doctors urged people to seek help and adopt regular screening tests as a part of their lifestyle. They encouraged people to participate in the Free Mammography, CBC & Free Distribution of Nicotine Replacement Therapy organized by Artemis hospital on World Cancer Day.

Groups of students from different schools and colleges also joined hands and were part of the event. They presented impactful street dance, musical and cultural performances highlighting the cause of disease and ways of prevention.

Over one lakh new cases of cancer are being registered every year while more than seven lakh deaths were reported in 2018. It has been predicted that in 2020 this would cross the eight lakh mark. Taking a step towards eradicating this disease, Artemis with its commitment to deliver high-quality affordable healthcare is taking steps towards educating people with the available options to fight cancer.

With the theme of ‘I Am and I Will’, World Cancer Day will be observed on Tuesday i.e. 4th February 2020.