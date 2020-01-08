ASUS Announces TUF Gaming Laptops for Next-Level Gaming at CES 2020

ASUS today announced an all-new family of TUF Gaming laptops with more performance and versatility than ever before. The 15-inch TUF Gaming A15 and F15, along with the 17-inch A17 and F17 laptops, deliver an unprecedented experience for the price. Delivering high performance alongside tested durability, the newest lineup of TUF Gaming laptops combines next-gen hardware with latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors or 10th Gen Intel® processors, top-notch graphics with NVIDIA® Turing™-based GPUs and display options with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and a range of portability features for better battery life, solid durability and a compact form factor.

AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors brings more cores to mobile

Groundbreaking AMD “Zen 2” core architecture is now coming to laptops in a new lineup of AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors. The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 offer options that range up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors with 8 cores and 16 threads. The top-of-the-line chip doubles the power efficiency compared to the previous generation, allowing users to do much more than just play games — its multithreaded muscle is perfect for highly parallel workloads and heavy-duty multitasking, and the combination of architectural enhancements and fabrication on a leading-edge 7nm process node resulted in exceptional power efficiency. The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 pair this performance with especially swift DDR4-3200 RAM that can further improve performance for both productivity and gaming.

Later this year, the TUF Gaming F15 and F17 will be available with upcoming 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

NVIDIA GeForce® graphics and AMD FreeSync™ technology power high-refresh displays

Regardless of the CPU, graphics firepower comes from discrete NVIDIA GeForce® GPUs based on the latest NVIDIA Turing architecture. The full lineup of TUF Gaming Laptops can be configured with up to a GeForce RTX™ 2060 that uses a combination of CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores to enable hybrid rendering with real-time ray tracing and AI acceleration. Turing also has an updated video encoder capable of capturing high-quality footage with minimal CPU usage, so users can easily game and stream smoothly from the same machine.

Display refresh rates up to 144Hz on 15-inch models and 120Hz on 17-inch versions take full advantage of the higher frame rates possible with the new TUF Gaming laptops. AMD Radeon™ graphics integrated into the new AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile processors allow AMD FreeSync™ variable refresh-rate technology to work with AMD FreeSync™ technology-enabled monitors and adaptive sync-enabled devices. Synchronizing the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the system delivers smoother, tear-free gaming even as the FPS varies naturally over time. It’s easy to see how AMD FreeSync™ technology and adaptive sync technology is the better way to play than traditional displays with fixed refresh rates.

The IPS-level displays come in 15-inch or 17-inch sizes with wide viewing angles. UltraslimNanoEdge bezels surround the screens on three sides, a design that not only increases immersion, but also makes the chassis more portable. The TUF Gaming laptops reduce the overall volume of the 15-inch models by 7% compared to predecessors and shrank the 17-inch versions by 8%. Each laptop includes a webcam for game streaming or video conferencing positioned at the top edge of the display, as a subtle bump in the bezel creates enough space for the camera inside the slim frame and also provides a convenient lip for lifting the lid.

Despite shrinking the proportions, the TUF Gaming laptops add a bigger 90Wh battery option so users don’t have to worry about longevity when classes, work, or life take them away from a power outlet. The combination of efficient AMD and NVIDIA hardware inside the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 deliver up to 8.7 hours of web browsing and 12.3 hours of video playback, so users can stay productive and entertained for longer.

Choose your tough exterior with TUF Gaming

TUF Gaming designers understand that gamers with great power at their disposal don’t always want to broadcast that fact to the world, so the next generation of TUF laptops offer two finishes. Fortress Gray features a metal lid that’s sandblasted to bring out a fine texture in the material before it’s finished in its namesake gray. Exposed concentric screws anchor the four corners and echo the rugged DNA of the TUF Gaming family, and the smooth surface of the laser-engraved TUF logo subtly contrasts with the textured expanse of metal around it.

Bonfire Black brings multiple textures to a more aggressive look designed for extroverted gamers. Large trapezoidal cuts in the center of the lid evoke the hexagonal pattern used throughout the chassis, and they draw your eye to the inlaid TUF Gaming logo. This central region gets a brushed finish, while the flanks are embossed with a mesh-like pattern that has more grip. A smoldering red band runs around the edges, offering a bold indication of the power inside.

Both designs are tough enough for everyday life. The TUF Gaming laptops are certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards for vibration, short drops, and extreme temperatures and humidity.

Clean cooling and easy upgrades inside

Gaming laptops need copious airflow to help internal components perform at their best for hours on end, so a new tailored cooling design works hand-in-hand with the new chassis for better cooling of each laptop’s powerful hardware. A honeycomb pattern on the bottom doubles as an expansive array of intake vents for the fans and heatsinks inside, wrapping around the rear exhaust outlets to protect the heatsink fins without obstructing airflow.

A self-cleaning cooling system directs debris into anti-dust tunnels before it can build up on fan blades and heatsink fins and reduce their effectiveness over time. Airflow moving through these channels naturally clears dust from the system, keeping the laptops performing at its best for the long haul.

The latest TUF Gaming laptops are ready to grow with users’ needs. For easy access, the bottom is secured with standard Phillips screws, along with one special pop-open screw that helps separate the panel without a prying tool. Inside, two SO-DIMM slots can accommodate up to 32GB of RAM, which is plenty for heavy multitasking and even content creation. Dual M.2 slots provide an upgrade path for an ever-expanding game library and digital archives. Configurations are available with up to a 1TB NVMe SSD with lightning-fast load times and responsive all-around performance. The second slot stands ready for more solid-state storage tied to the same speedy PCI Express interface.

Customize the battle-tested keyboard

The keyboard is an essential part of any gaming laptop’s arsenal, and mushy switches or a crowded layout are the last things gamers want to deal with in the heat of battle. That’s why the latest TUF Gaming laptops use a full-sized desktop design. The function key row is spaced out just as it would be on a desktop keyboard, a full numpad sits at the right edge to accelerate number crunching, and the offset arrow key block uses a comfortable and traditional inverted-T layout. The space bar is also extended slightly to provide a bigger target for thumbs while gaming.

Each key uses Overstroke technology to improve responsiveness and overall feel. The underlying switches trigger higher in the stroke for quicker actuation, which also leaves more travel before rebounding off the base. They’re rated to withstand 20 million presses, ensuring a long life befitting the TUF name.

Translucent WASD keys offer an unmistakable visual cue, while global RGB backlighting makes each key especially easy to spot and also lets users customize colors and effects to match their tastes. Personalization extends to Scenario Profiles, which can automatically change the lighting based on preferences for individual games and applications. Scenario Profiles also include other system settings, like Silent, Performance, and Turbo operating modes that affect both noise levels and performance.

Connect anything, anywhere

The new TUF Gaming laptops have ample connectivity for gaming peripherals and more. On the left side of the laptop, users will find two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. The latter supports G-SYNC monitors via its DisplayPort 1.4 alternate mode, and a dedicated HDMI 2.0b port lets users plug in a projector, additional monitor, or big-screen TV. Another USB port provides additional connectivity on the right.

Gigabit Ethernet powers a high-speed LAN port with low latency for serious multiplayer gaming. The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 can also connect wirelessly with a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) adapter that includes Bluetooth support. The F15 and F17 upgrade to Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), which pushes peak wireless interface bandwidth up to 2.4Gbps when connected to compatible routers. Otherwise known as 802.11ax, the next-gen standard also improves efficiency for crowded networks, lowers lag for latency-sensitive multiplayer gaming, and increases upstream bandwidth for live-streaming.

The combo audio jack offers virtual surround sound for stereo headsets via DTS:X® Ultra. There are multiple audio presets tuned for different kinds of games and media, plus an equalizer for fine-tuning settings. Upgraded speakers with more breathing room pump out sound with louder volume and deeper bass than previous generations.

SPECIFICATIONS ASUS TUF Gaming A15 CPU AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors Display 15.6-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS-level panel up to 144Hz, AMD FreeSync™ technology Operating system Windows 10 Pro (ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForceRTX™ 2060 Main memory Up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 VRAM Up to 6G GDDR6 Storage M.2 NVMePCIe SSD up to 1TB Wireless Wi-Fi Intel Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth® Bluetooth V5.0 Camera HD camera I/O ports 1 Audio Jack Combo 1 x HDMI 2.0b 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Display Port 1.4 1 x RJ45 LAN 1 x USB 2.0 1 x Kensington lock Audio Dual Speakers with DTS:X Ultra Array microphone with Cortana 2.0 support 3.5mm headphone jack Battery 90Wh lithium-polymer battery 230W power adapter Plug Type: ø6 (mm) (Output voltage : 230W) (Input : 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal) Colors Fortress Gray, Bonfire Black