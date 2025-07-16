Egyptian Hotels Association Signs Strategic Partnership with Sommet Education to Empower Egyptian Hospitality Talent

India, July 16, 2025 — The Egyptian Hotels Association (EHA) is investing in a skilled workforce to boost Egypt’s hotel sector, announcing a major two-years partnership with Sommet Education, world leader in hospitality education. This agreement, including Sommet Education renowned Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, was signed in the presence of H.E. the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy.

This significant partnership is the direct result of extensive and meticulous negotiations led by the EHA’s dedicated training committee and Sommet Education. Both parties shared an unwavering vision for redefining hospitality standards in Egypt, and the committee worked hard to secure this landmark agreement. This collaboration is now set to profoundly support and elevate the entire hospitality sector.

The initiative aims to empower ambitious Egyptians for the global hospitality industry through world-class education, advanced skills, and international exposure. The agreement grants eligible EHA member staff exclusive access to postgraduate and executive hospitality programs at Glion and Les Roches through partial scholarships. Sommet Education Foundation, the non-for-profit entity of the group will also offer one full scholarship for one of the above programs to an exceptional Egyptian candidate on need-based criteria.

This initiative is key for Egypt’s tourism goals, aligning with the government’s plan to welcome 30 million tourists by 2031 and significantly expand hotel capacity. By enhancing professional skills and providing top- tier training, this partnership will boost service quality, drive innovation, and ensure sustainable growth for Egypt’s hospitality industry.

Mohamed Ayoub, Chairman of the Egyptian Hotels Association, stated: ” This collaboration is a game- changer for Egypt’s hospitality landscape. By opening doors to globally renowned institutions like Glion and Les Roches, we’re giving our members access to world-class knowledge and skills that will uplift the entire industry. It’s about preparing our people to lead—not just locally, but on the world stage.” Adrian Artimov, Chief Commercial Officer of Sommet Education, commented: “This collaboration is about building bridges between exceptional Egyptian talent and world-class hospitality education. At Sommet Education, we believe that passion is the foundation of great service. By giving motivated individuals the opportunity to study at Glion and Les Roches, we’re helping to develop leaders who can elevate the hospitality industry not just in Egypt, but globally.”

Beyond scholarships, the partnership offers executive online education, program certificates for EHA members, and eight joint professional development – 4 per year – and networking events, with Sommet Education participating in all major EHA-hosted events.

Glion and Les Roches, accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), offer premier programs in hospitality, luxury, tourism, and event management, providing global perspectives and direct career pathways. As Egypt continues its rise as a global tourism destination, this collaboration is key for talent development and sustainable sector growth.