AI Appreciation Day Quote – mFilterIt & Accops

Vijender Yadav, co-Founder and CEO, Accops
At Accops, we recognise Artificial Intelligence as a pivotal force shaping the future of cybersecurity. We not only acknowledge AI’s transformative potential but also reaffirm our commitment to its responsible and secure implementation. AI is revolutionising how modern enterprises manage identities, secure access, and detect threats in real time. At Accops, we are leveraging AI to power adaptive authentication, intelligent access control, and streamlined security operations — all tailored to the evolving demands of hybrid work and digital infrastructure. However, with these advancements come new risks. The increasing prevalence of deepfake-based attacks, especially those targeting facial authentication, poses a significant threat to digital trust. To address this, Accops has embedded responsible AI into its authentication platform. Our biometric solution, Accops BioAuth, now includes AI-powered deepfake detection, enabling organisations to detect and block synthetic identity fraud in real time. AI Appreciation Day serves as a timely reminder: innovation must go hand-in-hand with accountability. At Accops, we remain committed to developing AI-enhanced solutions that are secure, ethical, and future-ready — ensuring that AI acts as a force multiplier for trust, resilience, and progress.
Amit Relan, Co Founder and CEO, mFilterlit
“As AI becomes central to how digital ecosystems operate, it’s also driving the threats we face—from deepfake-led scams to hyper-personalized fraud. At mFilterIt, we believe the answer to AI-generated threats lies in AI itself—but only if it’s guided by the right guardrails. Accuracy isn’t enough. Transparency, accountability, and continuous validation must be built into every AI model we deploy. Because in a world where machines can mimic humans, brands need machine intelligence that can think deeper, trace wider, and act responsibly.”