AI Appreciation Day Quote – mFilterIt & Accops

Vijender Yadav, co-Founder and CEO, Accops

At Accops, we recognise Artificial Intelligence as a pivotal force shaping the future of cybersecurity. We not only acknowledge AI’s transformative potential but also reaffirm our commitment to its responsible and secure implementation. AI is revolutionising how modern enterprises manage identities, secure access, and detect threats in real time. At Accops, we are leveraging AI to power adaptive authentication, intelligent access control, and streamlined security operations — all tailored to the evolving demands of hybrid work and digital infrastructure. However, with these advancements come new risks. The increasing prevalence of deepfake-based attacks, especially those targeting facial authentication, poses a significant threat to digital trust. To address this, Accops has embedded responsible AI into its authentication platform. Our biometric solution, Accops BioAuth, now includes AI-powered deepfake detection, enabling organisations to detect and block synthetic identity fraud in real time. AI Appreciation Day serves as a timely reminder: innovation must go hand-in-hand with accountability. At Accops, we remain committed to developing AI-enhanced solutions that are secure, ethical, and future-ready — ensuring that AI acts as a force multiplier for trust, resilience, and progress.