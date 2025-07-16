Kalpataru Ltd. reports Robust Q4 FY25 Pre-Sales Growth of 79% YoY to INR 1,724 Cr

Mumbai | Thursday, 16 July 2025 | Kalpataru Limited, a leading developer in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) announced its results today for the quarter and full year ended 31st March, 2025.

Management Comments:

Commenting on the results, Mr. Parag Munot, Managing Director, Kalpataru Limited said: “We are delighted to present Kalpataru Limited’s performance highlights for the financial year 2025 — a year witnessing remarkable turnaround driven by strong sales, focus on asset-light growth model, disciplined execution and strategic decision-making.

We are proud to report a pre-sales growth of 79% year-on-year to ₹1,724 crores in Q4 FY25, taking our FY25 pre-sales to ₹4,531 crores — a robust 41% increase over the previous year. The Company had raised INR 1,590 Cr in Equity through IPO in June 2025. Out of this, INR 1,192.5 Cr has been utilized for debt repayment.”

He further added, “As we look ahead, our commitment remains firm: to strengthen our presence across the key micro-markets within the MMR & Pune region and to build on the trust and goodwill we have earned. With a healthy portfolio of 35 Ongoing and Forthcoming projects spread over ~47 MSF, Kalpataru is well-positioned to sustain this upward momentum. We are confident that our clear strategy, robust fundamentals, and relentless customer focus will continue to drive value creation, exceed expectations, and fuel our growth trajectory in the years to come.”

Operational Highlights for Q4FY25

Area sold stood at 1.14 msf against 0.88 msf sold in Q4 FY24, up by 30% YoY

against 0.88 msf sold in Q4 FY24, Pre-Sales value stood at INR 1,724 Cr against INR 961 Cr in Q4FY24 , up by 79% YoY

against INR 961 Cr in Q4FY24 Average Sale realization stood at INR 15,127 per sq.ft. as against INR 10,935 per sq.ft. in the same period last year

Operational Highlights for FY25

Area sold stood at 3.26 msf against 2.83 msf in FY24, up by 15% YoY

against 2.83 msf in FY24, Pre-Sales value stood at INR 4,531 Cr against INR 3,202 Cr in FY24, up by 41% YoY

against INR 3,202 Cr in FY24, Average Sale realization stood at INR 13,905 per sq.ft as against INR 11,332 per sq.ft in FY24

Consolidated Financial Performance (As per IND-AS 115) for the Q4FY25

Revenues from Operations stood at INR 597 Cr

Adjusted EBITDA stood at INR 182 Cr

at Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 30.5%

Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at INR 20 Cr

Consolidated Financial Performance (As per IND-AS 115) for FY25