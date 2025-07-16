Gurugram Property Prices Soar 67% in 2 Years; Dwarka Expressway Leads Demand for Premium Homes

Gurugram’s real estate market is witnessing robust growth, as highlighted in the MagicBricks PropIndex report for Q2 2025. Between Q2 2023 and Q2 2025, the city has recorded a 67% surge in the average prices of residential properties.

In the April–June quarter of 2025, properties in Gurugram were selling at an average rate of ₹16,186 per square foot — marking a sharp rise from ₹9,718 per square foot in Q2 2023.

The significant rise in property prices reflects strong demand for premium housing across Gurugram’s key micro-markets, including Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road Extension, Sohna Road, and New Gurugram.

These areas have emerged as real estate hotspots, driven by ongoing infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and the growing preference for modern, well-planned residential communities.

According to the report, Dwarka Expressway has emerged as the most sought-after micro-market in the region, with average property rates touching ₹16,600 per square foot.

This surge in demand on Dwarka Expressway is largely fuelled by major infrastructural developments, including enhanced road connectivity, the cloverleaf junction, and the 3.6-km 8-lane tunnel offering faster access from Dwarka Expressway to IGI Airport and key commercial hubs — significantly boosting the area’s appeal for prospective homebuyers as well as investors.

Commenting on Gurugram’s substantial growth as a realty major, Mr. Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, said, “Gurugram’s housing market continues to thrive and the significant rise in prices seen in last two years is a clear indication of robust demand from both end users and investors. The emergence of Dwarka Expressway as the most sought-after location for premium properties reaffirms the fact that locations with greater connectivity and robust infrastructure consistently remain the preferred destination for real estate activity.”

“Moving forward, Gurugram’s future prospects remain strong, and the city will continue to be among the top real estate markets, with projects having high investor interest and strong end-user demand driven by its strategic location and ongoing infrastructure upgrades,” Mr. Kapur added.

In the second quarter of the year under review, the demand for 3BHKs and bigger apartments constituted around 64% of the total housing demand in Gurugram, reflecting a shift in the preference of homebuyers. Factors like remote work, exposure to world-class offerings from developers, and rising disposable income can be attributed to this evolving trend.