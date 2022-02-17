Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Extends Validity of Its Festive Home Loan Interest Rate, starting at 6.65%* p.a., till February 28, 2022

New Delhi, February 17, 2022: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, announces an extension on its festive offer. The lender’s festive home loan interest rate, starting at 6.65%* p.a., is now valid for eligible applicants who apply through the official website till February 28, 2022.

In an industry-first initiative, the HFC also offers a provision that allows applicants to link their home loan interest rate to an external benchmark, such as the RBI Repo Rate. Borrowers who avail of this feature stand to benefit from possible rate reductions in the future, as well as complete transparency in the rate-setting mechanism.

x

Offer Eligibility and Terms

Open to Salaried Individuals or Professionals (Doctors and CAs)

Salaried individuals, Doctors, and CAs can apply for this festive offer. Salaried applicants should be employed with either a public or a private sector company, or a multinational organization with at least 3 years of work experience. Doctors with an MBBS accreditation or a higher qualification should also have work experience of at least 3 years with a registered healthcare provider, or in their own practice to be eligible. CAs should have a valid Certificate of Practice and 3 years of post-qualification experience to avail of this offer.

2. Exclusively for Those with a CIBIL Score of 800 and Higher

x

Bajaj Housing Finance’s festive offer is open to those with a strong credit profile and a CIBIL score of 800 or higher. The lender also offers competitive home loan interest rates to those with a CIBIL score between 750 and 799, which is only marginally higher than 6.65%.

3. Exclusive to Online Home Loan Applications

The offer is applicable only on home loan applications made through the official Bajaj Housing Finance website. Only applications completed by February 28, 2022, and loans disbursed till March 31, 2022, are eligible.

x

4. Applicable for both Fresh Home Loans and Balance Transfer

Those looking for a new home loan, as well as those looking to transfer their existing home loan from another lender, can benefit from the offer.

Key Benefits of a Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan