Last Chance to Apply for UG and PG Programs at MAHE

17th May 2024,Bengaluru, India: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, the esteemed off-campus of MAHE, Manipal, is inviting aspiring students to embark on a transformative academic journey. The admission applications at MAHE is currently being accepted for the academic year 2024-2025 and will be closing soon.

In the Commerce domain, a 4-year B. Com (Hons.) program awaits students, offering specializations in Corporate Accounting, Business Analytics, Banking and Finance, and Financial Technology. The program offers ACCA collaboration for global certifications in accounting, diverse internship opportunities, and optional international study abroad/exchange programs.

For aspiring legal professionals, Manipal Law School presents a 5-year program, offering BA LLB (Hons.) and BBA LLB (Hons.) degrees with various specializations and a three-year LLB program at the undergraduate level. The school also offers multiple LLM programs in Construction Law & Arbitration, Data privacy Law and Cyber Law, Information Technology Law, and International Investment & Commercial Arbitration. The programs have expert faculty members and adjunct/visiting faculty members from Kings College London, UK, New York Law School, USA, etc., along with regular guest lectures, workshops, and conferences by industry experts.

Manipal Institute of Technology provides a 4-year program for B. Tech enthusiasts, with specializations including Computer Science & Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics & Computer Engineering and Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology).

In the field of Liberal Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, a 4-year BA (Hons.) program is offered, providing specializations in Journalism and Mass Communication, Psychology, English, and Double Major programs in History, Political Science, Economics, and Sociology. The courses will provide international recognition and support from renowned scholars.

In the field of Management, T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) provides a 4-years BBA (Hons) program and 2-years MBA in Technology Management.

The Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology offers various BVoC, BDes and BFA programs.

For those who would like to pursue post-graduation studies, MAHE Bengaluru offers a 2-year M. Com program with specializations in Finance & Accounting.

The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences offers MA in Multimedia & Communication and English Language & Literature and also offers MSc in Applied Psychology.

The Department of Public Policy offers MA in the Public Policy program.

Manipal Law School offers LLM programs specializing in Construction Law & Arbitration Law, Data Privacy Law & Cyber Law, Information Technology Law, International Investment & Commercial Arbitration in regular and blended modes.

The campus also offers MSc programs under Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine in research in translational immunology, research in translational neuroscience, stem cell technology, and regenerative biology.

In the Allied Health Sciences, the campus provides a 2-year MPT program with specializations in Musculoskeletal Sciences, Neurosciences, Paediatrics, and Cardio-pulmonary Sciences. Additionally, there is a 2-year M.Sc. program with diverse specializations such as Cardiovascular Technology, Clinical Psychology, and Laboratory Technology.

Also various PG Diploma, MA, MPlan and MDes programs are offered under the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology.