Barbeque Nation Announces the Launch of its 7th Outlet in Hyderabad

Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain, announces the launch of its seventh outlet in Hyderabad. Spread over an area of 6075 square feet, the grand new outlet is located at Doctors Colony, Kothapet.

The brand new outlet was inaugurated by NGO kids from Hope for life foundation. The special guest for the event was the versatile and energetic Dethadi Harika. Foodies around the region now stand a chance to experience the joy of grilling their own vegetarian and non-vegetarian barbeques on live grills, embedded on the tables at the restaurant. This new outlet can seat and serve about 150 guests in a go.

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation showcases an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian spread. For starters, the non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Mutton Kadhak Seekh, Chilli Garlic Prawns, Ajwaini Fish Tikka, Murg Boti Kebab and much more, while vegetarians can feast into the mouth-watering Hariyali Kumbh, Pineapple Chaat, Cajun Spice Baby Potato and Punjabi Paneer Tikka, among others.

The live counter offers Soya Chilli Chunks, Baby Corn with Shezwan Sauce, Cottege Cheese with Mustard Sauce, Sweet Potato with Tangy Tomato Sauce, Toasted Mushroom with Garlic Paper Sauce, Shezwan Prawns, Grilled Fish with Mustard Sauce, Chicken Pota Masala Kulcha and more. The main-course offers a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from, including Biryanis, Noodles, Indian breads and special curries.

To satiate the sweet tooth, the dessert menu comprises Walnut Brownie, Assorted Pastry to Angoori Gulab Jamun, Marvel Cake, and Kesari Phirnee. The wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant’s most famous Kulfi Nation counter will leave the guests salivating, as they give their kulfis a twist by mixing various flavours to create diverse combinations.

Barbeque Nation, pioneer of ‘DIY’ (do-it-yourself) cuisine with a concept of live on-the-table grill, is the largest casual dining brand in the country. The restaurant offers a pre-fixed menu with a fixed price. The menu is drawn from Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian and Indian cuisines. Customers can grill starters in a range of marinades and sauces and enjoy them right off the skewers, at their own tables. Apart from offering a delectable menu, the ambience at the restaurant follows a theme that radiates a contemporary and vibrant atmosphere, with sizzling skewers on tables that double as live kitchen.

Mr Mansoor Memon, Regional Manager – TS & AP, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, said, our endeavour is to reach out to every Hyderabadi, because of the popularity we have here, people from all over the city want us to be closest to them. This is the 7th outlet and 3 more are in pipeline in Hyderabad. At Barbeque Nation we are always evolving our menu with newer flavors to match the changing tastes of our customers. Barbeque Nation is a place for celebrations, we want to be part of your every celebration, every pleasant moment. “It has been an absolute delight serving the people of Hyderabad and their love for us has prompted us to launch our seventh outlet in the city. At Barbeque Nation, we lay special emphasis on the overall dining experience and the time our guests spend with us, apart from an exhaustive menu of starters, main course and deserts. We are confident of spreading this joy to the people in and around Kothapet and urge them to join us for a special culinary ride.”

Ms Harika speaking on the occasion said, I heard of the term Barbeque from Barbeque Nation and that was even before I knew what barbeque meant. I am delighted to be part of the opening of the 130th outlet and the 7th in Hyderabad. The spree at which Barbeque Nation is opening outlets reflects on their huge popularity and that it satiates the craving taste buds of the nation. The best part of Barbeque Nation is it being reasonably priced, offers wide variety and much much more is fed to you than you ask for. I spent my first salary by taking my mom on her birthday to Barbeque Nation, it was a surprise for her. Barbeque Nation made the occasion very special by celebrating her birthday at the place and that occasion has been memorable to her and me and we cherish it to this day. My favorite food is sea food and I go bonkers with the starters served here, often I am full with the starters and will not have space for main course here.

Location: Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, Ground Floor, Reliance Trends and Digital Building, Metro Pillar No. CHPNP12, Doctors Colony, LB Nagar, Hyderabad-35, Telangana.

Timings: 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm Lunch & 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm Dinner