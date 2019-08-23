Basic First Signs MoU with Govt of Jharkhand to setup a state of the art, 600-seater BPO in Ranchi

BasicFirst, a technology based e-learning platform, today signed a MoU with Department of Information Technology (DoIT), Government of Jharkhand, to setupa new 600 seater BPO facility in Ranchi. The facility, which will be built in association with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)- a society established by Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, once completed will provide direct and indirect employment to over 1400 people. BasicFirst already runs a BPO facility in Bengaluru and the Ranchi project will be only its second such facility in the country and will provide academic and technical support to BasicFirststudents across the country.

The MoU was signed during the Jharkhand BPO/BPM Summit 2019, organized by DoIT, Government of Jharkhandin association withSTPI, at the Judicial Academy in Dhurwa, Ranchi, (Jharkhand) on August 22, 2019.

The new facility is yet another feather in the cap of BasicFirst, and will support in providing 24*7 academic and technical support to the enrolled students. Driven by demand arising from, both existing, as well as prospective students, the new BPO facility would empower BasicFirst to surpass industry-specific expectations of their users. With the launch of the new facility, equipped with modern technologies, BasicFirst expects to handle, manage, and monitor all the ‘doubts’, students might have.

BasicFirst is one of the fastest growing Ed-Tech platforms in the country and is currently present in 18 locations across India and have around 700 employees. It also has offices in Singapore and Dubai.

On this occasion, CM Raghuvar Das said “The weather here in Jharkhand is just like Bengaluru and the government is also giving convenience&protection. Many people and company have reached there in Bengaluru,these companies should now come to Jharkhand. He also said that the government will hold a meeting with their representatives every month as many MoUs have been signed and will constantly diagnose their problems.”

On the occasion, CM Principal Secretary Sunil Barnwal said “Opportunities are increasing every day in the state. Problems are being solved with a single window system. Companies like BasicFirst are working with students in mind. It is a matter of happiness that the company belongs to Jharkhand.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst said “The Government of Jharkhand has supported BasicFirst from the onset and we admire the vision displayed by the Honourable Chief Minister for the growth and development of the state.Their support will go a long way in helping us create opportunities of employment in the state. My passion has always been geared towards helping students understand concepts better while eliminating the aspect of doubt. With the advent of technology, it has now become easy for students to resolve their doubts almost real-time, with the help of experts which they sometimes cannot do in their school class-room atmosphere. Artificial Intelligence has also now made it possible for us to analyse the category of the query and the corresponding solution giver for the same, where we help youth into employment with the support of aiding technology.”

This is the first Ed-tech start-up to have come up with a whole new vertical of learning through their unique Doubt Clearing Program, which supports, enhances, and transforms the way of learning for students. The program helps students to improve their learning efficiency, study skills, and memory abilities.

BasicFirst’s Doubt Clearing Program is available 24*7 on-demand through E-mail, Voice-Call, Chat and Video Calling to ensure students get all and any support that they might require. The program has a record average response time of 60 minutes, BasicFirst’s technical team and academic team is working on this further to reduce the same.

They are also Asia’s first Ed-Tech firm which provides learning tablets on rent. In the era of digital learning where affordability of learning devices is a major issue for an increasing number of parents of students, BasicFirst, through one-of-its-kind initiative, is providing branded tablets on rent to support students from humble economic background and students who don’t have tools to access educational contents online. Using these tablets, students can not only prepare and practice online tests but also get their doubts cleared through personalized sessions with highly experienced faculties.