Blum SPACE TOWER

The SPACE TOWER is a product from Blum, which manufactures products in Austria and is a global leader in furniture fittings. If you’re looking for a tall storage unit with plenty of storage space, customizable inner pull-outs, and easy access to objects from all three sides, look no further than the SPACE TOWER. This is the most convenient and ergonomic way to store items.

This SPACE TOWER is equipped with LEGRABOX or TANDEMBOX which is spacious enough to hold provisions for the whole family along with endless design options. It provides ample storage space and easy access to contents, making it ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, hallways, and bathrooms, too. The unit makes everyday kitchen use easier by providing easy access and enhanced user convenience. Even smaller models of the SPACE TOWER can accommodate large amounts of food.

For further user convenience, the unit can be equipped with a variety of motion technologies. It pulls out and opens automatically – with just a single touch — thanks to the SERVO-DRIVE electrical motion support system. They close again softly and effortlessly with soft-close BLUMOTION. Pull-outs can also be equipped with mechanical TIP-ON BLUMOTION, and handle-less doors can also be opened with TIP-ON, which requires just one push to open the door and a push to close.

The SPACE TOWER has full extensions that give you clear visibility and easy access to provisions from all three sides (left, right, and even the front). Inner dividing systems or Inner organizers tidy up interiors and give you clear visibility of contents. They also make sure that nothing falls over. Each drawer has an impressive load-bearing capacity (up to a total weight of 70 kg) so the larder unit can even safely hold heavy items such as bottles. It is available in a variety of heights, widths, and depths, and can be tailored to your individual storage space needs.