Bosch Appliances India partners with DIGI2L to offer Smart Exchange

Mumbai, January 2023: BSH Appliances India Ltd., Europe’s largest home appliances manufacturer and one of the world’s leading companies in the sector, has partnered with Digi2L, India’s first consumer tech startup that offers Instant Trade-In and Exchange services for Large Appliances across Retail stores and eCommerce sites. As per the partnership, DIGI2L has powered Bosch dealer-partner stores with their Tech-enabled platform to offer Instant Exchange to their customers for an upfront discount through vouchers.

Digi2L is India’s first digital platform to sell used appliances. They aim to bring value to the consumers by managing the End-to-End cycle of Exchange of Used Electronics and Appliances. Digi2L stands by the promise: Customer ready, Price ready, Payment ready. When the customer wants to sell old appliances, they just need to connect with Digi2L, and opt for their preferred date and time when they are available for a video quality check. A transparent Quality check assessment gives the most fair and best price in the market, with Free Doorstep Pick up by professional Logistics partners and Instant payment into the customer’s account.