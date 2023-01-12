Bosch Appliances India partners with DIGI2L to offer Smart Exchange

Mumbai, January 2023: BSH Appliances India Ltd., Europe’s largest home appliances manufacturer and one of the world’s leading companies in the sector, has partnered with Digi2L, India’s first consumer tech startup that offers Instant Trade-In and Exchange services for Large Appliances across Retail stores and eCommerce sites. As per the partnership, DIGI2L has powered Bosch dealer-partner stores with their Tech-enabled platform to offer Instant Exchange to their customers for an upfront discount through vouchers.
Digi2L is India’s first digital platform to sell used appliances. They aim to bring value to the consumers by managing the End-to-End cycle of Exchange of Used Electronics and Appliances. Digi2L stands by the promise: Customer ready, Price ready, Payment ready. When the customer wants to sell old appliances, they just need to connect with Digi2L, and opt for their preferred date and time when they are available for a video quality check. A transparent Quality check assessment gives the most fair and best price in the market, with Free Doorstep Pick up by professional Logistics partners and Instant payment into the customer’s account.
Neeraj Bahl, Managing Director and CEO of BSH Household Appliances, India, says, “We are glad to be in a partnership with Digi2L to offer our valuable customers an experience of Smart Exchange that is intrinsically linked to our focus on sustainability. We are proud of this collaboration as it gives us an opportunity to digitize the exchange transactions, making it easy for our consumers to achieve environmental balance with our energy-efficient home appliances from Bosch in exchange of their old appliances. This tech-enabled, smart exchange program is a seamless way for our customers to upgrade to new appliances which, in turn, will support our company’s passion towards a circular economy. Digi2L has not only made the smart exchange process convenient and hassle-free through its easy-to-use discount vouchers which can be instantly redeemed at our dealer stores.”
Alok Mathur, Founder of Digi2L, says, “The re-commerce market for large appliances is a critical area for sustainability. With No organized player in the resale market for Large Appliances, the consumers are forced to Live longer with their existing products resulting in longer life cycles. With the growing population and the economy of the nation, the aspirations of the consumer are growing to adopt the latest technology and upgrade faster. Digi2L’s consumer tech platform brings all the stakeholders together and makes the process of selling or exchanging old appliances easy and convenient. We are thrilled to be partnering with Bosch, and look forward to making the appliance exchange process a pleasant and hassle-free one.”