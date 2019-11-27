Cardiac medicines contribute to 30% of the medicines sold on Medlife.com in Indore

Medlife, India’s largest e-health company with three business lines including pharmacy, diagnostics and e-consultation, is witnessing an increasing traction for cardiac medicines from Tier 2 cities.The reason for this is the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyles and high stress levels. In fact in Indore, about 30% of the total medicines sold on Medlife’s platform are from this category.

Medlife sources genuine healthcare products from authorized dealers at discounted prices and has grown to become the most trusted and largest e-pharmacy player in the country in the past 5 years.In Indore alone, the brand has witnessed a 300% growth in the past one year.

Anti–diabetic medicines, vitamins, minerals, Cardiac medicines constitute about 33% of the total revenue from the city.

Speaking about this, Meera Iyer, Chief Marketing Officer,Medlifesaid, “Medlife is rapidly expanding its footprint in many Tier 2 cities in India, becoming their preferred partner for medicines and other health essentials. We have been experiencing a high demand from cities such as Indore. Customersform the core of all our initiatives, and we are happy that we have been able to help improve the quality of life forthem by delivering medicines in a timely manner. We see this as a fulfillment of Medlife’s larger goal of making healthcare accessible and affordable for all.”

Customers in the city are also buying productsfor dermatological, respiratory, and gynecological conditions. Medlife has a steadfast conviction of offering drugs only against a valid doctor’s prescription. The company also has a cash back and referral discount policy making it a go-to brand for all kinds of medicines even in Tier 2 cities like Indore.

Medlife currently services over 25,000 deliveries across 29 states and 25,000 pin codes across 22 Indian states. The company recently crossed the 100 crore monthly sales mark in September 2019. The company expects to achieve overall sales of 1500 crore with an exit run rate of 2000 crore over the next financial year. Medlife has one national and five regional laboratories and over 350 phlebotomists helping bring diagnostics to patients’ homes. It has also launched its e-consultation service after acquiring Eclinic247 last year.