Catch the Colour Mania campaign, Spring/Summer 2019 collection by MOCHI

Spring summer is the season of bright hues and flamboyant colours all around. It is also the season that allows you to experience the best of fashion trends. Palette of bright, bold and pastel colours like red, blue, yellow, orange, pink and white have taken centre stage in the Mochi spring summer 19 collection. With a host of fresh styles and patterns ranging from heels, wedges and flats for women to loafers, sneakers, slip on and sandals for men, the collection has something for everyone.

‘Catch the Color mania’ SS19 campaign by Mochi focuses on intimacy and connection between colors and fashion trends. One can expect the unexpected with this campaign. The look and feel of this colourful campaign is vivacious with a fun quotient and explores different elements that make them stand out. The products are characterized in pop colour that will elevate your awesomeness this summer. The shoes complete the silhouette by expressing elegance and confidence.

Alisha Malik, Vice President, Marketing, Metro Brands Ltd says, “Being true to its brand imagery of stylish vibrant and youthful, Mochi continues to bring to you unique designs in bright colours, combining innovation with style and quality. The Spring Summer Collection’19 for both men and women comes in various styles having superb fits, vibrant colours and interesting patterns. Mochi’s style is embodied throughout its latest collection, featuring fun that blends high functionality with bold fashion statements.”

The Mochi SS19 collection campaign ad will soon release across major cities via print, OOH and digital media. The collection is now across all Mochi outlets. They are also present across other e-commerce platforms

So, this season ‘Catch the Colour Mania’ with Mochi.