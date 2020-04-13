Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University – Individual Counselling of Boys and girls done in Both International Hostels

Prof. K.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University provided guidelines to the university authorities where he advised them to provide continuous online study material to students and for individual counselling of boys and girls in both international hostels.

The counselling was conducted successfully. Senior Medical Officer of University Hospital, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary along with Director Student Welfare Dr. Devendra Singh Dahiya, Medical Officer Dr. Surabhi and Wardens of International Hostel, Dr. Surendra Yadav and Dr. Jayanti visited both of the international hostels.

Inspiration was also given by organizing an awareness program against Coronavirus. Dr. Devendra Singh Dahiya advised the students to download ‘Aarogya Setu App’ and gave them information related to the app. Senior Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Chaudhary informed the students about how to maintain mental balance during the lockdown and motivated them to do regular exercises, pranayam, yogas and kriyas.

In the hostel of international girl students, Dr. Surabhi learned about the girl’s problems and explained them the solutions in detail. Some masks were provided to employees who were spraying disinfectant at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University’s campus and some masks and gloves were distributed to the cleaning staff, advising social distancing. The guidelines issued from time to time by the Government of India and the Government of Haryana are being followed.