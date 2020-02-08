CHEP India recognized as a Top Employer for the Second Year in a Row

CHEP India has been officially recognised as a Top Employer 2020 for the second year in a row by the Top Employers Institute, for excellence in employee conditions. The global supply chain and logistics company, part of the Brambles Group, is well known for its innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions and they consider this as an important recognition.

We are incredibly proud to be one of India’s Top Employers for the second year in row, Stavros Kazakos, Country General Manager, CHEP India, said “This certification is truly a strong testament to our core values of Zero Harm and Sustainability. Here at CHEP, we recognise that our most valuable assets are our people and we constantly endeavour to create best-in-class HR practices and policies practices to build a more inclusive and diverse workplace, where employees can bring their true self every single day.”

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.

This Global Certification Programme has certified and recognised more than 1600 Top Employers in 119 countries/regions across five continents.

What it means to be a Top Employer

Top Employers are organisations of the highest calibre that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programmes which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

“We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised yet again as a Top Employer at CHEP India! We put our people at the heart of everything we do and have been focused on creating an environment where our employees can feel a sense of belonging, empowerment and fulfilment. This certification strengthens our resolve to continue to raise the bar in our HR practices and build our Employee Value Proposition as an Employer of choice.” Lakshmi Parasuram, Director HRBP-India ME Turkey Africa