Comments on RBI Policy- Mr. B Prasanna, Head – Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank

“The MPC decision taken today to cut the repo rate by 25 bps while keeping the stance neutral is a prudent and laudable one. It has successfully managed to keep its stance flexible to react to the need to support growth even as it keeps a close watch on the upside concerns on inflation from rising oil and food prices going ahead. However the sharp downward revisions in the CPI trajectory for FY2020 and expectations of benign inflation till FY2021 as well as the downward revisions in growth forecasts for FY2020 do give the MPC more room to support growth if required. If incoming data on inflation and growth were to further surprise on the downside we could see the MPC cutting rates once more going ahead. It was surprising though that the MPC chose not to be more proactive on liquidity management while still deliberating on the need for keeping liquidity neutral in order to aid transmission. Further dispensations on FALLCR, while not aiding systemic liquidity will surely ease the burden on banks to raise fresh resources to manage LCR requirements. On the developmental front, the proposal to commence the process of implementation of international settlement of Government securities by ICSD is a positive step towards internationalization of our Gsec market.”