Cornitos the pathway towards healthy snacking

Snacking has been on the rise for several years, but the last two years have marked a notable growth. Today, consumers want a variety of easy-to-carry, price-effective snacks that do not compromise on taste and nutrition. ‘Cornitos’, flagship brand of Greendot health foods Pvt Ltd, understands the consumer trend and has provided a bouquet of healthy snacks in line with its corporate vision.

Cornitos began its journey in 2009 and this year celebrates its 10th Anniversary. With the vision to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among people across geographies, Cornitos product range includes Nacho Crisps, Veggie Nachos, Taco Shells, Specialty Sauces, Roasted Nuts and Seeds, and Pickles – Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins.

Cornitos is working on the development of new healthier product range which will be launched in coming year. Mr. Vikram Agarwal says “We are committed to provide best quality food products that are delicious, healthy and complaint with food safety standards to satisfy consumer needs. We constantly endeavor to achieve our goal to make innovative healthy gourmet snacks with high quality ingredients and delighting customers.”

Cornitos products have witnessed a quick growth in the last few years. First differentiator is Cornitos Nacho Crisps are cooked in healthier Corn oil which no other brand is using. Cornitos products are Gluten Free, Zero Cholesterol, Zero Trans Fats with Natural and Nature Identical ingredients. A team of well qualified and vastly experienced nutritionists and quality professionals ensure that Cornitos customers across the globe get the best quality, healthy snack products.

Cornitos’ channel presence is visible across categories. Cornitos is not just seen at malls and modern retail chains, but also at leading coffee shops, e-tailers and even up in the air and across borders too. Cornitos products are now being exported to over 25 countries like USA, Australia, Russia, China, UAE, and South East Asia to name a few.

Cornitos aims to build scalable business by maximizing reach, and thus leading the snack industry through innovation ensuring a better tomorrow to our business associates, employees and consumers.