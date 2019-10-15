Cover it up, the official merchandiser of DC Launches New accessories in Market

With the launch of the movie Joker, Cover it up, the official merchandiser of DC is launching their official Joker phone cases and T-shirt collection. With the creativity that has kept their customers always waiting for the new launches, this time Coveritup has launched 4 different styles of phone cases with Joker themes; LED cases, 3D cases, Neon cases, and 2d cases. You can also find T-shirts that glow in dark on their e-commerce platform.

On the launch, Ronak Sarda, founder of Coveritup adds “We as a team are always excited about our favorite movies and characters, and a chance to carry them with our self is precious! We have designed our product in different Joker themes to fit everyone’s liking.”