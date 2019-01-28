Daniela Nieto from USA crowned Miss Multinational 2018

Miss Daniela Nieto from USA won Miss Multinational 2018 held at NCUI, Hauz Khas. While Tania Mauricio from Mexico won the 1st runner up title, Nihed Markria from Algeria has been crowned as the second runner up.

In an exciting finish to the finale, 22 year-old, Miss Daniela Nieto from USA beat 25 contestants from across the world to win the pageant.

A resident of USA, Daniela Nieto is a student of Optometry, a writer, actor and a director. She looks forward to own a non-profit organization that is for children with disabilities, specifically an eye care facility. Eventually open up a lot more around the world so that the upcoming generations can get the correct treatment and health for their vision.

On her significant victory, tear-eyed Daniela Nieto said, “I am extremely thankful to the entire team and the organizers for giving me this immense opportunity. This is a wonderful feeling and I am very delighted to represent my country. The whole experience here was life changing; I met so many different people across the globe, made new friends, which has actually enlarged my vision. It’s not just winning the crown or the fame that comes with it, but it is about the experience, which I went through. I am really thankful to our mentors who have been supportive throughout our journey focusing on individual attention.”

The crown was presented to the winner by Sophia Senoron, Miss Multinational 2017.

Daniela Nieto wrote a heartfelt message for India and her experience on her Instagram: “Leaving with my hand on my chest. I feel like part of my heart stays here in India. The people, the places, the culture is now part of who I am. I’ve fallen in love with this country and its treasures. So sad to leave all the people I’ve met behind. So appreciative on how I was treated and welcomed with open arms. There was never a moment where I felt like I wasn’t home.”

The divas who reached the finale underwent rigorous trainings and workshops under the mentorship. It was a tough choice for the judges to make as each of the 18 stunning finalist, chosen across the globe, put their best foot forward. The pageant saw an impressive line-up of judges comprising of Mr. Nikhil Anand, Chairman, Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Sandeep Marwah, Nikita Anand, Dr Varun Katyal, Rekha Vohra.

“We are happy to see the passion in these girls who have left no stone unturned to make their dreams come true. This platform is a new start for their onward journey and I really hope that this experience will help all the participants to face the world with immense self-confidence. We wish all the participants best of luck for their future endeavours,” said Mr Nikhil Anand, (Chairman), Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd.